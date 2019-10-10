Brock Group celebrates safety milestone at CITGO Corpus Christi

Brock's milestone at CITGO Corpus Christi was driven by its Bsafe culture.

The Brock Group team working at the CITGO Corpus Christi Refinery recently celebrated surpassing 2 million work hours, with all hours OSHArecordable free.

Earlier in the year, the site also achieved a total of 21 years being OSHA-recordable free. To put this in perspective, the site has logged over 532,969 work hours for 2019, with heavy weeks reaching 34,000 work hours.

This milestone was driven by Brock's Bsafe culture, which emphasizes respect and caring and is the foundation of the company's commitment to its employees, customers' employees, property and the public. Brock employees follow guidelines outlined in their annual HSE strategic plan. The detailed plan features monthly safety emphasis programs, outlines specific training requirements, and provides overall guidance and support to encourage Brock's Bsafe approach to making safety personal.

"Brock as a whole is extremely focused on safety, and our site leadership at CITGO Corpus Christi set some very specific goals and expectations for the crews to follow," said Drew Ashcraft, vice president of HSE for Brock. "The entire leadership team at that site does a great job of holding everyone accountable."

Brock's dedication to its employees and their execution of standards and programs make such feats possible. As one of the largest specialty craft firms serving capital projects, maintenance and turnarounds, Brock is dedicated to delivering the safest and highest-quality service and solutions.

For more information, visit www.brockgroup.com or call (281) 807-8200.