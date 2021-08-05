BrandSafway acquires Brace Industrial Group

BrandSafway announced the acquisition of Brace Industrial Group, which includes Brace Integrated Services and Platinum Specialty Services, along with other affiliated Brace entities.

“Brace is an excellent fit for BrandSafway,” said Karl Fessenden, president and CEO of BrandSafway. “By working together, our combined companies will create more value for our customers, employees and investors. We can provide greater expertise with a deeper, more experienced bench and the broadest range of products and services in the industry. We will be able to deliver more for our customers than ever before.”

With more than 2,000 employees and 23 locations, Brace serves customers in the power, petrochemical, commercial construction and chemical markets. The company provides scaffolding, insulation, fireproofing, heat tracing, industrial siding and decking, abrasive blasting, painting, specialty coatings, lead and asbestos abatement, concrete repair and refractory in the United States.

Fessenden said that combining with BrandSafway offers Brace several key advantages and stated that Brace will have the resources to accelerate its growth.

“The company will also be able to take advantage of BrandSafway’s support structure — from engineering, product development and supply chain, to commercial operations, digital technology and project controls,” said Fessenden.

“BrandSafway and Brace have important complementary strengths in key areas,” said Dave Witsken, president of BrandSafway’s Industrial, Energy and Commercial Division. “We have similar operating philosophies with an emphasis on safety and excellence in customer service. As we combine our strengths and work together, we can extend our footprint in strategic end markets and service lines, while our combined customers will have access to a larger inventory of equipment and a broader range of solutions.”