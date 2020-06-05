BP: A new position on biodiversity

Why we're taking action

The rich biodiversity of our planet is under threat. We understand that transformative change is needed and recognize there is also an intrinsic link between the need for global action on biodiversity and climate change.

As part of our purpose to reimagine energy for people and the planet, we are taking action to restore, maintain and enhance nature.

What we're going to do

We commit not to operate any new oil and gas exploration or production activities inside the boundary of officially inscribed UNESCO World Heritage sites. We will consult with UNESCO if we are considering operating any such projects in the buffer zone or adjacent to a World Heritage Site. We will seek to avoid any associated activities that would have a direct residual impact on the value and integrity of a World Heritage Site.

We also commit not to operate any new oil and gas exploration or production activities inside the boundary of Strict Nature Reserves (International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) category Ia) or Wilderness Areas (IUCN category Ib) as listed on 1 January 20202. If we enter other protected areas, we intend to work with relevant stakeholders and biodiversity experts to help manage any potential impacts and assess opportunities to improve the management of the site.

We will aim to achieve a net positive impact on biodiversity in our new projects. From 2022 onwards, new bp operated projects whose planned activities have the potential for significant direct impacts on biodiversity will be required to develop net positive impact action plans for those activities. This requirement will apply to projects across our portfolio – from oil and gas to renewables – and our business will be required to implement the action plan for as long as we operate the asset. We are now developing the necessary robust methodology to enable us to do this.

We will aim to enhance biodiversity around our existing major operating sites. We are also putting in place measures so that from 2022 we can require bp major operating sites to have plans established to enhance local biodiversity, starting with sites in biodiversity sensitive areas. For example, restoring wetland habitats, conserving threatened species or improving the management of protected areas.

We will support biodiversity restoration and the sustainable use of natural resources. In countries where we have existing and growing investments, we will aim to further the conservation and restoration of biodiversity, and the sustainable use of natural resources by local communities.

How we're going to do it

Work together with leading conservation organizations. We are working to establish partnerships with global conservation organizations to support the delivery of these activities.

Be transparent. We intend to disclose progress towards net positive impact and, where possible, to share relevant baseline biodiversity data.

Mainstream the value and importance of biodiversity into bp’s decision-making processes. We have been integrating biodiversity into our practices and decision-making for over 15 years. We plan to strengthen this further as part of our wider strategic approach to sustainability and to periodically review this position.

Continue to work with others to promote the need for action on biodiversity. We will continue to work with governments, industry associations, and businesses including our suppliers and our joint ventures, to influence and promote collective action on biodiversity. Our engagement with others includes:

The Proteus Partnership with UNEP-World Conservation Monitoring Centre

Our work with the World Business Council for Sustainable Development

The Business for Nature Initiative

Business and biodiversity forums in the UK

Support Natural Climate Solutions. As Natural Climate Solutions (NCS) is a necessary component of meeting the Paris goals, we supported the establishment of the NCS Alliance and are a founding member. The Alliance aims to build stakeholder consensus to scale up NCS investment and advocate relevant national and international policies. We will also continue to apply strong environmental standards when investing in NCS, especially where there are potential benefits for carbon reduction, biodiversity and people.