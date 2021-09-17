Bollé Safety partners with SourceAmerica for assembly in the U.S.

Bollé Safety and SourceAmerica have teamed up to create job opportunities for people with disabilities at New Hope, a Texas-based non-profit agency.

This effort is the first time that Bollé Safety, global PPE eyewear specialists, has ever assembled in the United States.

“At Bollé Safety, we are driven by a relentless commitment to enhance society as best we can and ultimately do our part to make the world a better place," said Peter Smith, CEO and president of Bollé Brands Group. "Dating back to 1888, Bollé has supported organizations that make a positive impact on the communities in which we operate, and as we grow and develop our business in the USA, we’re very proud to partner with SourceAmerica and New Hope to help advocate for the value of people with disabilities in the workplace, and increase employment opportunities.

Smith said that one of the key values of Bollé Safety is being the best possible version of yourself and a non-profit like New Hope is filled with people who aim to be just that. "We are proud to have developed this partnership and look forward to many more like it in the future," he said.

“The new partnership between SourceAmerica, Bollé Safety and New Hope shows the value that people with disabilities can bring to the workplace," said Corey Heritage, SourceAmerica’s vice president of business development. “Together we are creating jobs, bringing safety eyewear to those who need it, and at the same time stimulating the economy with a product that will be assembled in America by a talented workforce of individuals with disabilities.”

For more information, please call 760-613-8880 or email: Julieann.billings-riordan@bolle-safety.com.