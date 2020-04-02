Being safe means more than looking both ways

At Satellite Shelters, safety is woven into the fabric of our company. We live and breathe safety at every level of our business and actively promote it for our workers and business partners. Part of safety is proactively seeking and correcting potential jobsite hazards. A job hazard analysis is an integral part of running a smooth and safe operation.

From individual employees to department supervisors and even third-party sources like an insurance agent or private consultant, a wide variety of people may be included in your hazard analysis. Who you involve in your hazard analysis will be based on your specific needs and industry. It's important that employees are included in conducting the hazard analysis for your business. Employees performing specific tasks have valuable insights, knowledge or concerns that may not be fully recognized or understood by someone performing an analysis from outside of the job duty. Involving your employees in your hazard analysis helps establish their commitment to safety and empowers them to take ownership of their own safety on the job. Employees play an integral part in the formation of and adherence to your safety culture and policies.

Once complete, your hazard analysis should undergo periodic review. Some industries may require frequent jobsite analysis, while others may be more intermittent. Your analysis should be reviewed based on your company's individual needs. It's helpful to set a calendar reminder when your analysis is up for review to ensure consistency in auditing its contents. You may also choose to review based on triggers, such as when a new employee starts in a position, or each time a machine or other equipment requires routine maintenance.

Your job hazard analysis should include job-specific elements, including equipment used, employee ergonomics, environmental considerations, and tools used or provided. Here are four common areas to assess during a hazard analysis. Be sure to check with your insurance provider or safety auditor for an exhaustive list for your specific company, industry or job function.

Check to ensure equipment is in proper working order. Check to see if routine maintenance is needed, the operator's manual is present, or if there are repairs that should be done or parts that need replacing. Observe whether the employee is moving in a natural way. See if the employee must reach repeatedly or twist his or her body often while performing tasks. If the person is standing, make sure a mat has been provided to stand on. Check the surrounding environment. Ensure the workspace is clean and clear of debris. Look for any trip hazards or low-hanging equipment and listen for any loud noises in the area. Check for chemical or biological safety hazards. Ensure there are safety precautions in place to minimize risk in relation to these hazards and supply employees with the necessary equipment to mitigate risk. Provide equipment such as spill kits and eye wash stations, if applicable.

During your analysis, there may be hazards you can address immediately such as supplying a cord cover to reduce trip hazards or ear plugs in areas with high noise levels. Other situations may require advanced planning such as routine maintenance on equipment and replacement of worn parts or outdated tools. Hazards should be addressed according to their level of severity, likelihood of occurrence and potential impact. Those that pose the highest risk should be addressed first. You may need a temporary solution until a permanent solution can be found and completed to ensure operations continue to run smoothly and your employees stay safe.

If it is determined that relocation of employees, whether permanent or temporary, is necessary, Satellite Shelters offers modular space solutions for all industries. From standard mobile offices to customizable blast-resistant modules with protection from blasts up to 8 psi, Satellite Shelters is here for your safety.

