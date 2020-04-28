BCSP, NAWIC sign partnership to improve safety and health performance

The Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) and the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) have formed a collaborative partnership to improve safety and health performance at workplaces throughout the United States and Canada.

As partners, BCSP and NAWIC will use their collaborative efforts, expertise, technologies, and resources to provide competency-based certification to advance the safety of members and their organizations.

"BCSP looks forward to working together with NAWIC in the advancement of safety," said BCSP Board of Directors President Mario Varela, CSP, ASP. "This partnership enhances our capabilities to protect construction workers through our joint efforts to encourage greater safety leadership."

“NAWIC is excited to partner with BCSP to provide opportunities for professional development and certification,” says NAWIC President Diane Mike, CBT. ”As safety is a top priority for our industry, NAWIC’s partnership with BCSP will strengthen efforts to increase the knowledge and expertise of construction workers and provide a safer work environment for all.”

BCSP and NAWIC's collaboration will include developing and disseminating information on career opportunities in safety and health, concerning accredited certifications, and regarding safety management systems and best practices for construction workplaces. The organizations will engage in outreach to a diverse group of stakeholders, encourage formal recognition and use of certification, participate in events where safety and health are addressed, and facilitate the transfer of relevant occupational safety and health research findings to the body of knowledge of safety and health professionals.