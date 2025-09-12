BASF, AkzoNobel and Arkema team up to lower carbon footprint of architectural powder coatings

The carbon footprint of superdurable architectural powder coatings supplied by AkzoNobel’s Interpon brand is up to 40% lower, thanks to an ongoing value chain partnership with Arkema and BASF.

It means the superdurable Interpon D range can now make an even bigger impact in helping to reduce embodied carbon over the whole lifecycle of a building.

The improvement has been made possible through a combination of using supplier-specific product carbon footprint (PCF) data and sourcing bio-attributed raw materials. Previously, the carbon footprint calculations were made on the basis of generic industry averages for polyester resins. By using supplier-specific PCF data instead, these calculations are now more accurate, as they better reflect important variables, such as investments made in process efficiencies and the use of renewable electricity by the partners involved.

Further benefits are gained by using bio-attributed raw materials from BASF, which have a PCF of zero. Arkema transforms these bio-attributed raw materials to reduce the carbon footprint of low and standard-temperature-cure superdurable powder coating resins for AkzoNobel. The three partners have published an industry case study to offer further insights into the transition to lower-carbon footprint powder coatings, including details of the methodology and calculations used.

Partnership designed to drive lower carbon emissions in the paint and coatings industry

BASF will supply neopentyl glycol (NPG) with a product carbon footprint of zero to Arkema

Partners have published an industry case study offering further insights into the transition to lower carbon footprint powder coatings

“This initiative reflects our commitment to offering more sustainable solutions through innovation and collaboration,” explains Vasilios Galanos, Senior Vice President, Intermediates Europe, BASF. “Our vision is to be the preferred partner for sustainable intermediates for our customers. By supplying NPG in a biomass-balanced version manufactured with renewable electricity (NPG ZeroPCF), we’re supporting our value chain partners in advancing their sustainability objectives while at the same time contributing to achieving our own vision.”

Jeff Jirak, Director of AkzoNobel’s Powder Coatings business, adds: “This collaboration is a major step forward for the paints and coatings industry. Our customers require solutions that support their environmental goals and green building certification. By working across the value chain, we’re taking meaningful steps towards carbon footprint reduction, while also demonstrating our unwavering commitment to sustainability.”

Richard Jenkins, Senior Vice President Coating Solutions and Member of the Executive Committee at Arkema, continues: “By leveraging renewable bio-attribution via mass balance and sustainable innovations, we enable continuous improvement in low temperature cure and higher durability solutions. Even more is achievable in terms of mainstream decarbonization along the value chain. Together, we’re developing next-generation powder coating solutions with lower carbon emissions for the building and construction sector.”

The color collections and Low-E architectural powder coatings produced by Interpon in Europe – all of which are superdurable – now use reduced emission bio-attributed material. This means they can play a major role in helping to lower the carbon footprint of the built environment.

The three parties are planning more collaboration across the value chain and welcome a broader network of partners to accelerate the paint and coatings industry’s transformation towards a more sustainable future.

For more information about the value chain partnership and to download the industry case study, visit Industry_Case_Study_BASF_Arkema_AkzoNobel.pdf.