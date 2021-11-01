As CIRCON grows, the circular economy gains strength

Just a few years ago, the idea of the circular economy wasn't something our industry was intimately familiar with or focused on.

It's a concept in which businesses no longer use a resource and instead of disposing of the leftovers, they find new uses and value for those materials to reduce waste.

I know this because the company I lead, CIRCON Environmental, is built upon the foundation of the circular economy, and it wasn't long ago that my team and I spent a good amount of time explaining what the term and practice mean to our colleagues, peers and clients.

But now, all that's changed. In recent years, as both the public and private sectors have embraced an interest in environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities, we've witnessed what I believe is the start of a sea change within our industry. It's no longer just our team at CIRCON talking about the circular economy and the countless ways sustainability can create positive results for our planet and businesses alike. Our customers and potential clients have come to understand the time for true change is now, and investing in sustainable business practices today is how we can ensure the success of our industry tomorrow.

As interest in the circular economy grows, CIRCON is prepared to rise to the occasion. The year 2021 has been a year of growth and milestones for our company. Emerging from the challenges of 2020, I'm proud of the resiliency our team has demonstrated as we've worked to build a stronger foundation for CIRCON's future and its role within environmental services.

In March, CIRCON acquired Bealine Environmental Services, expanding our wastewater treatment capabilities and capacity in the Gulf Coast market. In May, CIRCON acquired Water Integrated Treatment Systems (WITS), further augmenting our existing water treatment capabilities in the Midwest market. In July, we announced a merger with Chemtron and KilnDirect, a move that significantly expands our market reach and ability to provide sustainable alternatives to waste disposal and create value-generating waste-derived fuels.

By welcoming these innovators into the CIRCON family, we're able to deliver more holistic solutions to customers, helping them achieve their sustainability and ESG goals while growing their business.

Capabilities aside, these recent mergers and acquisitions truly place CIRCON on the national stage. The combined footprint of these operations gives us new reach, with treatment, storage and disposal facilities that now stretch across the East Coast, Gulf Coast and Midwest, and our network of kiln partners allows us to bring safe, sustainable disposal to clients across the country. It's a moment of growth for our company, but it also symbolizes the evolution of our industry.

This is further evidenced by the recent release of CIRCON's inaugural sustainability report, which collects and spotlights the many metrics and sustainable results we've been collecting for years to demonstrate the true power of the circular economy. This report, however, isn't just about CIRCON's achievements. It's about what we've empowered our partners and customers to achieve. It's about how we've helped them find a better way to do business.

The numbers, results and achievements celebrated in the CIRCON sustainability report are a point of pride for our company. But they are also a direct reflection of the sustainable work our customers have committed to doing. The metrics highlighted in the report show what the circular economy can achieve and support the idea that sustainability is a smart business choice, not a sacrifice.

Since CIRCON's inception, we've been committed to delivering world-class waste management solutions that result in quantifiable sustainable outcomes. We provide our partners with a better way to do business. We're proud that our recent growth will support this mission, not detract from it. As our company gains strength, so does our ability to have an impact. Our ability to serve more clients -- across a greater geography -- empowers CIRCON and our entire industry to make better choices and build better businesses. Together, we can make the circular economy a reality and build a path to a greener tomorrow.

