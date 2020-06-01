API supports final rulemaking for water quality certifications

API today released the following statement in response to the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) final rulemaking for Section 401 of the Clean Water Act (CWA).

“API believes this rule will provide a rigorous, consistent and transparent process for water quality certifications for energy developers and manufacturers, while ensuring that the public plays an important role in the regulatory process,” API Vice President for Midstream and Industry Operations Robin Rorick said. “We support the Clean Water Act, and though certain states have continued to go well beyond its scope for water quality certifications, we hope the addition of a well-defined timeline and review process will provide certainty to operators as they develop infrastructure projects that meet state water quality standards.”

The final rule provides clarification and recommendations to statutory and regulatory timelines for review and action on a CWA Section 401 certification; the appropriate scope of CWA Section 401 certification conditions; and information within the scope of a state or authorized tribe’s CWA Section 401 review.