Anti-slip solutions leading workplace safety charge

In the contemporary industrial landscape, safety is not merely a regulatory compliance necessity but a fundamental culture within any business’s operations.

Every year, countless employees within the heavy industry and construction sectors suffer injuries from workplace accidents — many resulting from slips, trips and falls. As these industries continue to grapple with these persistent hazards, the importance of pioneering safety solutions like anti-slip products comes into sharp focus. UBS Industrial Solutions (UBS) has emerged as a beacon of industry safety, retailing TRAX anti-slip products and carving a niche as leaders in worker and pedestrian safety across North America.

Unpacking the imperatives of safety compliance

Navigating the complex terrain of safety standards is no small feat and achieving compliance with OSHA standards isn’t just about adhering to a set of guidelines. It requires an integrated approach that balances productivity, employees’ safety, industry regulations and cost efficiency.

Rising to the challenge, UBS provides industries with superior anti-slip products to help them meet safety standards. Its partnership with TRAX allows UBS to leverage its industrial experience and incorporate TRAX’s product innovations, contributing to a safer work environment.

The TRAX anti-slip product range has been carefully designed and tested to comply with stringent safety standards, ensuring the highest level of traction possible, even in the harshest environments.

Cost savings potential of UBS and TRAX anti-slip products

Any discussion of industrial safety cannot sidestep the critical concern of cost-effectiveness. Business leaders frequently wrestle with balancing the need for safety measures against the financial impact these may have.

However, with UBS and TRAX, this balance is no longer elusive. TRAX products offer lasting durability and are engineered to withstand the most challenging industrial settings and extreme weather conditions. This durability reduces the need for frequent replacements, resulting in direct savings on maintenance and repair costs.

Moreover, TRAX ladder rung, walkway and stair covers are designed for effortless installation, translating into additional cost savings. When viewed in conjunction with the long-term financial benefits of accident prevention, TRAX products are a sound investment for any business.

Superiority of TRAX anti-slip products: A closer look

While there are numerous anti-slip products available in the market, not all are alike. What sets TRAX anti-slip products apart is their unique manufacturing process that ensures durability and application versatility.

Each product is meticulously handcrafted in a one-of-a-kind, multi-step process to form one seamless, highly durable fiberglass composite material. Additionally, the thickness of the anti-slip material, which is deeper than other readily available solutions, ensures a firm, secure grip and eliminates slip incidents.

The TRAX anti-slip product range exhibits a notable level of versatility. Safety messages, warnings or directions can be incorporated into step and walkway covers to provide hazard awareness or directions to egress pathways during an emergency.

UBS and TRAX: Seamless partnership of expertise and innovation

The strategic partnership between UBS and TRAX not only offers access to superior products but also includes the benefit of UBS’s excellent customer service, professional advice and immediate availability across North America. This superior customer service ensures that businesses have the best anti-slip solution for their needs and receive the necessary support for a safer workplace as well.

The road ahead: Safety drives sustainable industrial growth

As the O&G and construction sectors continue to evolve, so too must the approach to safety. Prioritizing safety compliance doesn’t hamper growth but instead fuels it, fostering employee wellbeing, reducing downtime and facilitating sustainable business growth.

By harnessing UBS’s expertise in safety solutions and the superior TRAX anti-slip products, industry leaders can ensure safety compliance, achieve cost savings and create a more secure environment for their employees. This comprehensive approach to safety is key to navigating the challenges of the contemporary industrial landscape.

For more information, visit ubsis.com or call (281) 201-3221.