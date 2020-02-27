AFPM statement on BP membership

AFPM President and CEO Chet Thompson issued the following statement on BP's decision to discontinue their membership.

"We are certainly disappointed with BP’s decision. We do not believe that BP’s trade association report accurately reflects AFPM’s position and commitment to finding solutions that address climate change. As an active member of our executive committee, BP knows full well that AFPM recognizes that climate change is real and that we are committed to engaging on and developing policies that enable our members to provide the fuels and petrochemicals that humanity needs to thrive in a sustainable way. They also know that AFPM has been actively promoting fuel policies designed specifically to reduce carbon emissions from the transportation fleet. For these reasons, we are left to assume that their decision to exit the organization was based on factors other than our actual positions on the issues.

"As the trade association representing the majority of the U.S. refining and petrochemical industries, not only do we work with our members on a variety of issues, but also on programs that improve process and worker safety across our industries. When it comes to specific policy prescriptions, we — like any family — don’t always agree, but it is certain that more industry-wide progress is achieved through ongoing collaboration than without it. We remain committed to delivering value for our members and their employees, the communities in which they operate, the environment, and the millions of people who rely on fuel and petrochemical products each day. We believe that BP’s decision to leave industry organizations like ours hurts their cause, not helps it."