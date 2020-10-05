AFPM Safety Awards honor industries’ outstanding performers

The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) has unveiled the winners of its 2019 Safety Awards, part of an ongoing mission to enhance and recognize outstanding workplace safety. The awards are part of a comprehensive program developed by the AFPM Safety and Health Committee to promote safe operations in the refining and petrochemical industries and to recognize facilities with outstanding occupational and process safety records.

The highest honor, the Distinguished Safety Award, is awarded to the top sites with outstanding safety performance, program innovation and safety leadership. AFPM honored a record nine facilities for achieving a sustained, exemplary level of safety performance: Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LP -- Borger Plant, ExxonMobil Chemical Co. -- Baton Rouge Polyolefins Plant, LyondellBasell Industries -- Clinton Complex, Marathon Petroleum Corp. -- Martinez Refinery, Phillips 66 -- Bayway Refinery, Phillips 66 -- Borger Refinery, Phillips 66 -- Ferndale Refinery, Phillips 66 -- Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex and Phillips 66 -- Santa Maria Refinery.

The Elite Gold Award, which recognizes facilities with safety performances in the top one percentile and that have demonstrated superior and consistent safety performance, program innovation and leadership, has been given to eight facilities this year: Chevron USA Inc. -- Richmond Refinery, CITGO Petroleum Corp. -- Lemont Refinery, ExxonMobil Chemical Co. -- Baton Rouge Chemical Plant, ExxonMobil Chemical Co. -- Beaumont Polyethylene Plant, Flint Hills Resources LLC -- Peru Plant, LyondellBasell Industries -- Chocolate Bayou Polymers Facility, LyondellBasell Industries -- La Porte Complex and LyondellBasell Industries -- Matagorda Complex.

The Elite Silver Award recognizes those sites that have attained top industry safety performance for the application year and demonstrated excellent program innovation and leadership over time. The Elite Silver Award has recognized the top five percentile of industry safety and was awarded to eight facilities this year: Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LP -- Drilling Specialties Conroe Plant, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LP -- Orange Plant, ExxonMobil Chemical Co. -- Pensacola Specialty Elastomers Plant, ExxonMobil Chemical Co. -- Baton Rouge Plastics Plant, LyondellBasell Industries -- Corpus Christi Operations, LyondellBasell Industries -- Edison Catalyst Manufacturing, LyondellBasell Industries -- Victoria Site and Valero Energy Corp. -- Wilmington Asphalt Plant.

In addition to the winners listed above, 24 member companies received 66 Safety Achievement Awards, and 32 associate member companies received 447 Contractor Safety Achievement Awards for their performance in 128 facilities.

AFPM will hold a virtual safety awards recognition on Oct. 21.

