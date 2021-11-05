Advancing Worker Safety and Enhancing Careers

The Board of Certified Safety Professionals® (BCSP®) is pleased to announce the Global Learning Summit (GLS), a professional development opportunity for all with safety, health, and environmental (SH&E) responsibilities.

To take place virtually from May 10-12, 2022, the GLS will provide a low-cost, high-quality professional development opportunity to everyone with a role in SH&E, removing the barriers associated with high cost and geographic location.

The GLS capitalizes on cutting-edge content delivery to provide a global audience with100+ hours of high-quality professional development and educational opportunities. It offers event attendees an opportunity to actively participate, network, and pursue professional development in a capacity that is convenient, affordable, and readily attainable.

“This is an exciting opportunity to provide those with SH&E responsibilities across the world with the professional development they need,” said BCSP CEO Christy Uden, CAE,IOM. “Our mission is that by providing an affordable, virtual opportunity, we can support those who may not have access to traditional conferences due to cost and geographic location.”

The GLS is offered at $25 per person to attend, and sessions are categorized into Educational Tracks dedicated to topics relevant to SH&E. Attendees will have access to Summit content for 30 days following the event, and attendees will be eligible for BCS Precertification points.

More information is available at the BCSP Global Learning Summit's website, BCSPGLS.COM.