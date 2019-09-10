ABC honors BIC members with safety excellence awards

Winner Cup Winner gold cup with red ribbon, eps 10

ABC of Greater Houston recently presented its 2019 Safety Training and Evaluation Process (STEP) awards in the bronze, silver, gold, platinum and diamond levels.

BIC members earning awards for their safety performances included:

Diamond: BrandSafway, Cherry Cos., PCL Industrial Construction Co., Starcon and Turner Industries Group LLC.

BrandSafway, Cherry Cos., PCL Industrial Construction Co., Starcon and Turner Industries Group LLC. Platinum: Apache Industrial Services, Burrow Global Services LLC, Slack & Co. Contracting Inc., TNT Crane & Rigging, and Total Boiler & Mechanical LLC .

Apache Industrial Services, Burrow Global Services LLC, Slack & Co. Contracting Inc., TNT Crane & Rigging, and Total Boiler & Mechanical LLC . Gold: Bayou City Industrial Contractors Ltd.

Founded in 1989, STEP participation demonstrates safety leadership and a cultural commitment to safety performance. STEP applicants measure their safety processes and policies on 24 key components through a detailed questionnaire with the goal of implementing or enhancing safety programs that reduce jobsite incidents.

According to ABC's annual Safety Performance Report, applying STEP processes dramatically improves safety performance among participants, regardless of company size or type of work, and can reduce recordable incidents up to 85 percent, making the best performing companies 680-percent safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average. Ratings range from diamond, the highest, to platinum, gold, silver, bronze and participant.

For more information about the STEP program and ABC safety resources, visit www.abc.org/safety.