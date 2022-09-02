A hose distributor focused on safety and technology

Gopher Industrial was founded as an e-commerce industrial distribution company focusing on industrial hoses, welding products, mill supplies and safety solutions, but has substantially grown to include facilities for hose fabrication, warehousing and training.

Headquartered in Orange, Texas, Gopher Industrial provides products and services to businesses and consumers, focusing on industrial hose needs in addition to its core products. Gopher Industrial is a full-line distributor for industrial hoses, stainless steel metal-braided hoses, hydraulic hoses, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) hoses and expansion joints. Some key brands include Kuriyama, Gutteling, Alfagomma and Hose Master.

The company fabricates metal-braided hoses in-house. Between its facility and its partner facilities, there are more than 100 welders available to ensure that a large volume of hoses are produced with quick turnaround times. Gopher Industrial's welders are ASME certified. These professionals complete the welded hose assemblies with multiple quality checkpoints throughout the production process to ensure the end user receives a safe and reliable hose.

Gopher Industrial's distribution center stocks millions of products. This provides the company with a large inventory of end fittings so they can apply the needed connections with the required configuration. A standard stock of one-quarter to six-inch jacketed hose assemblies is kept on hand, with custom order capabilities for larger sizes. Additionally, it can create metal-braided hoses from many alloys, including stainless steel, bronze, Monel and Hastelloy. The company also provides engineered support for custom assemblies.

Gopher Industrial's hydraulic hose offerings include single- and double-braided hoses, 4-wire and 6-wire hoses with capabilities from one-quarter inch to two inches. Imperial, British and metric fittings are in supply, as well as more than 1,000 different adapters.

Regarding industrial hose offerings, hoses for air, water and steam, as well as chemical and petroleum hoses are all provided. A wide assortment of end fittings for industrial hoses, including cam locks, MNPT, flanges and more are in stock as well.

Gopher Industrial's PTFE hose solutions include smooth bore and convoluted up to two inch diameters available from stock. End fittings include JIC, MNPT, flanged and encapsulated. Its high-quality PTFE hoses are available for low, medium and high-pressure applications. It also keeps a vast inventory of expansion joints, including PTFE pressure piping joints, PTFE lined, stainless and exotic metal, rubber spool type and rubber check valves, all with outstanding engineering and support.

The newest addition to hose offerings is a mobile hose service. The mobile hose service is a van outfitted with equipment to repair or build and assemble hydraulic hoses on your project site. Gopher Industrial's goal as a hose distributor is to continuously upgrade equipment and expand its services to better serve their customers. They made this investment to help support existing businesses and the new projects in the area.

In addition to manufacturing custom hose assemblies, Gopher Industrial provides various solutions to ensure your hose meets the highest standards, including hydrostatic testing, tagging, tracing and color-coding. Gopher Industrial is a member of The National Association for Hose and Accessories Distribution (NAHAD) and is a certified Hose Safety Institute (HSI) Company. HSI members agree to incorporate a series of prescribed best practices and industry-leading guidelines into their business culture. In addition, Gopher Industrial follows strict design and fabrication standards backed by extensive training which guarantees their hoses meet NAHAD or the manufacturer's standards. This attention to detail demonstrates that they care for the safety of their customers and value their trust. CEO and co-owner David Jones said, "We aim to lead with new technology and safety standards, whether how we assemble hoses or investing in new testing equipment. We want the end user to get a safe and reliable hose, which is why Gopher Industrial emphasizes training employees, testing hoses and delivering quality products."

For more information, visit www.gopherindustrial.com or call (800) 997-3177.