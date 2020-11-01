A conversation with Anthony Cacciatore of Satellite Shelters Inc.

Satellite Shelters Inc. Safety Director Anthony Cacciatore is excited to use his experience and knowledge to make a positive impact on the entire Satellite team.

Anthony Cacciatore, Safety Director, Satellite Shelters Inc.

Not only that, but he also wants to empower employees to go home in the same shape as they arrived to work. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Cacciatore to learn more about how he's continuing to develop Satellite's safety culture and how he's implementing his plan of keeping the company an injury-free organization.

Q: What led to your position at Satellite Shelters?

A: I was excited to join Satellite in 2018. I found a company guided by core values that aligned with my personal moral compass. Satellite's perpetual emphasis on safety speaks volumes to the type of company it is and how it operates. Lots of companies talk about safety; it's in the employee handbook and safe practices are followed when convenient. But at Satellite, we don't just talk about safety; we live and breathe it every day. In each interaction we have with customers, employees and vendors, safety is present.

I came to Satellite with a diverse background in operations, sales and process improvement. I had held a variety of leadership roles within the modular industry, but I was seeking a specific type of culture in a company where I would be able to grow. Starting as a selling branch manager, I successfully established Satellite's presence in the Florida market. After that, I had the opportunity to take on the new role of safety director.

Q: What is the most important part of your position?

A: The most important part of my role is to empower our employees to go home to their loved ones in the same shape as they came in to work. I help facilitate the distribution of tools, training and best practices necessary for employees to take the responsibility of safety into their own hands. Safety can't come from just one person in an organization. I could be up on a soapbox, preaching safety to our employees, but if they're simply listening and not living the safety culture, we're failing as an organization.

At its core, my responsibility is to continue developing the safety culture throughout the organization. From the president of Satellite Shelters to the new hire we just brought on yesterday, the value of safety needs to live in everyone if we are to maintain the safety culture at Satellite.

Q: What are your goals for your position?

A: My two overarching goals are simple: to enhance our culture of safety and to be an injury-free organization. Each year, we do a thorough review of our safety program and align our strategy with actionable goals. These goals give our employees something to grasp on to and reach for when they are advocating for their own safety and the safety of those around them. We set these goals so every employee goes home safe at the end of the day, our organization remains strong and we support our safety culture.

This past year, our operations teams have been successful in investing their time and resources to new tools and lean processes to reduce and eliminate common hazards. Each success is an additional step toward keeping every Satellite Shelters customer, employee and partner safe.

Q: Do you have a favorite quote? Why is it your favorite?

A: "How you do anything is how you do everything." This quote is very special to me because it serves as a daily reminder in my personal and professional life to approach tasks and challenges the right way. If we get the small things right, we're often doing the big ones right as well.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: Competing priorities between work and home life are inevitable and often difficult to maneuver around. Yet, safety is one of those ideas that translates to both work and home, because it belongs everywhere. While at work, I am continually thinking about the safety of our customers, my fellow employees and our vendors. At home, the safety of my friends and family are equally important. The balance between work life and home life can be a challenge, because safety isn't just a switch I turn off at the end of my workday; it's present everywhere. No matter where I am, I'm an advocate for safety.

