Marathon refinery receives highest recognition for workplace safety and health from MIOSHA

Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s (MPC), Michigan Refining Division received the Michigan Voluntary Protection Program (MVPP) Star award from the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) for workplace safety and health excellence.

"I commend Marathon Petroleum for demonstrating that a company culture that promotes management commitment, employee involvement, and a desire to excel in safety and health not only reduces injuries and illnesses in the workplace but can also be a positive experience in promoting safety and health for all," MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman said.

"This recognition is a significant accomplishment for the refinery, and does not happen unless we have a culture that's safety driven and focused," said Detroit refinery General Manager Dave Leaver. "Our steadfast dedication to ensuring the safety of our employees and contractors, the refinery and our community is what we strive for, and I couldn't be prouder of our team."

MIOSHA established the MVPP program in 1996 to recognize employers with exemplary safety and health management systems that go above MIOSHA requirements. To be eligible for the award, an applicant must have injury and illness incidence rates for each of the last three years below the industry average.