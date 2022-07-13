$13 Million in funding available for community geothermal heating and cooling

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced the Community Geothermal Heating and Cooling Design and Deployment Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA), which will award $300,000–$13 million for projects that help communities design and deploy geothermal district heating and cooling systems, create related workforce training, and identify and address environmental justice concerns.

The FOA will help expand community-scale geothermal by supporting new systems and developing case studies to be replicated throughout the country.

The FOA will support the formation of U.S.-based community coalitions that will develop, design, and install community geothermal heating and cooling systems that supply at least 25% of the community heating and cooling demand. Eligible applications must demonstrate that switching to geothermal district heating and cooling system would result in greenhouse gas emission reductions for the community where the system is installed.

Widespread adoption of geothermal heating and cooling systems will help decarbonize the building and electricity sectors, reduce energy costs for families, and boost resilience. The FOA will also advance the objectives of DOE’s Geothermal Technologies Office (GTO) to realize the potential of community-scale geothermal heating and cooling nationwide.

GTO anticipates making approximately 1–10 awards under the initial phase of this FOA, with individual awards varying between $300,000 and $750,000. In the second phase, following a downselect, GTO anticipates making 1–4 awards, with individual awards between $2.5 million and $10 million.

GTO seeks diverse teams to form U.S. community coalitions including representatives for four key roles: community voice, analysis and design, workforce, and deployment. Coalitions can be from urban, suburban, rural, remote, island, or islanded communities where geothermal can reduce dependence on fossil fuels such as natural gas or heating oil.

Applications are due by October 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Webinar

GTO will host an informational webinar on July 26, 2022, 12:00 p.m. ET to discuss the funding program and the areas of focus. Learn more about this funding opportunity and other open funding opportunities within DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.