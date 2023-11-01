Some 40 years ago, the founders of WaterJet Technology Association (WJTA) began establishing it as a stronghold for coding and safety for the waterjetting industry.

In 2010, Peter Wright became the association manager, helping it evolve into the leading trade association for industrial cleaning safety and workforce development.

WJTA’s Wright: Creating career pathways and industry connections Peter Wright, Association Manager, WJTA

Under his leadership, best practices for waterjetting and industrial vacuum are frequently referenced throughout industry in North America and form the basis for the association’s training and certification program.

Q: Please share a timeline of your career from start to present?

A: I was working as a freelance proofreader and connected with our firm, Birenbaum & Associates, to work on several small projects. Birenbaum & Associates is a management firm that has partnered with WJTA since the late 1980s to provide administrative support and strategic consulting; WJTA’s association manager, Ken Carroll, was preparing to retire after several decades of managing the association and I joined the firm full-time to learn from him. I worked closely with him to learn the nuances of association and event management, and management and worked with him on several committee projects before he retired.

Q: Upon taking office, what objectives did you set for yourself and what are your responsibilities?

A: I was still learning when I took the position, so a major goal was to better understand the needs of the industry. I also felt we had an opportunity to improve the visibility of WJTA through a stronger digital and social media presence and had the experience and skill set to help make that happen.

Q: What is the association’s relation to industry and how does it benefit its members, industry and others?

A: WJTA is a member-driven organization that serves the industry by advancing safety, technology and commerce. Many commercial applications and technology advancements have been presented at the WJTA Conference & Expo, and the educational program is a valuable resource for new and experienced professionals. Training and certification are also excellent resources for contractors to implement a standardized, frequently updated curriculum. Asset owners can easily verify the credentials of industrial cleaning craftspeople. By helping to create career pathways and enabling members to retain workers within this industry, WJTA contributes to the success of our members and improved cleaning outcomes.

Q: What is a typical day for you? What skills are needed for your position?

A: WJTA relies heavily on volunteer contributions from committee and board members, so my role involves interacting with members and keeping projects organized and on track. I’m responsible for planning and executing the WJTA Conference & Expo, which involves coordinating with vendors and contracts. What is unique about my position is I work with a very small team to manage the association. I am responsible for diverse tasks, including budgeting, event management, IT/technology development and communications. A typical day includes communicating and meeting with members and technology partners, as well as brief touches with the association’s social media and communications.

Q: What do you see as the future of your industry?

A: Without question, attracting and retaining staff is the foremost challenge for our industry. Continuing implementation of automation and robotics will make the industry both safer and more attractive to workers.

For more information, visit wjta.org.