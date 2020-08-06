Why journaling can be life-changing

BIC Media Solutions

Many people, like BIC Alliance Founder and CEO Earl Heard, use journaling to keep up with their day-to-day activities and write about their great achievements in life.

Are you in search of a powerful but economical way to help enhance your life (and the lives of those around you) that you can also start today? If so, I would strongly encourage you to consider journaling. I started journaling long before I went to work in industry in 1965, became a foreman at Ethyl Corp. in 1970 or launched my first media business in 1980

I have always loved to write in my journal and still do today.

On the first day I went to work in industry as an operator trainee, I learned the importance of keeping an activity report so I could learn from my experiences and make the turnover easier for the next shift. Since my goal was to become a supervisor, I decided to keep a work journal based on these activity reports. I also knew what I learned from my mentors would help me in this endeavor to move up the ladder.

Simply put, one of the best ways to enjoy life to the fullest, learn and become more successful is to keep up with your own experiences and lessons, whether they're good or bad. Just writing something down and repeating it can improve your memory about that topic by as much as 25 percent.

Let's review a few of the best reasons to keep a journal:

Journaling can become a lifelong resource and friend that listens without judging and is available 24/7/365. Journaling helps us track our ideas, activities and personal patterns. In turn, this helps us achieve goals and respond better to challenges. Journaling is easy, effective, accessible and self-managed. Journals are expressive tools that can help us write better, solve challenges and become more creative. Journaling is a great way to keep up with our histories and voice our dreams and aspirations. Journaling can help us better connect with values, emotions and goals. Journaling helps improve mental clarity, insightfulness and understanding, and it helps us focus our priorities. Journaling is a great tool for networking because it can help us remember people we meet, things we learned from one another, and the referrals we give and receive.

When someone new joins BIC Alliance, we give that person a journal and several books, including "It's What We Do Together That Counts: The BIC Alliance Story" and "Earl's Pearls: Jewels of Wisdom Worth Passing On."

Every year during the holidays, BIC Alliance gives a new journal to every employee and their loved ones.

ce gives a new journal to every employee and their loved ones. We also send complimentary copies of our books and movies to BIC Alliance marketing partners and BIC Magazine readers.

As for me, I use a journal to write my autobiography; log my travels; express my faith and values; share my thoughts, ideas and lessons learned; and keep up with finances. There are so many articles online about how journaling has helped others. Simply search "journaling" on Google and check out what others have to say about this important practice. Also, if you decide to start journaling and it turns into a larger idea that would make a great book or movie -- whether about you, your family, or your company or organization -- please let us know.

For more information, email Earl Heard at earlheard@bicalliance.com, call (281) 538-9996 or visit BICMediaSolutions.com.