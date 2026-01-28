Louisiana set to unleash energy dominance with Whole-of-Louisiana Energy Strategy

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry unveiled the Whole-of-Louisiana Energy Strategy, a comprehensive framework for aligning state agencies, regional and local partners, regulators, utilities, and private industry around a shared vision to unleash statewide energy dominance and elevate Louisiana’s standing as a national and global energy leader.

“Energy has always shaped Louisiana’s economy, and under President Trump’s leadership, it is once again driving America’s future,” Governor Jeff Landry said. “With record investment and the creation of high-wage jobs, energy is at the center of Louisiana’s economic momentum. This Whole-of-Louisiana Energy Strategy brings clarity and coordination to the assets that make our state exceptional, while reinforcing our shared commitment with the President to American global energy dominance and long-term opportunity for our citizens.”

The strategy builds on the unprecedented economic growth under the leadership of Governor Landry and focuses on eight statewide priorities intended to accelerate investment and innovation, position communities for long-term growth, and unleash Louisiana’s full energy potential:

Expand Louisiana’s industrial base and drill, baby, drill

Win global investments to grow local communities

Accelerate market-driven infrastructure development

Deliver strategic energy solutions

Align state services with the speed of business

Strengthen community confidence in major investments

Unleash energy innovation

Establish Louisiana as the nation’s industrial power leader

Statewide priorities are supported by Regional Opportunity Frameworks that identify how region-specific infrastructure, workforce, natural resources, and institutions align with market demand and long-term growth trends. The frameworks are designed to help prospective investors, regional partners, and local stakeholders understand how to streamline pathways for energy, industrial, and innovation-driven growth opportunities.

“Our strongest year of economic development results confirmed what happens when vision is matched with disciplined execution,” said LED Secretary Susan Bourgeois. “This strategy builds directly on that momentum by aligning regional strengths within a clear, statewide framework for energy investment, innovation, and high-wage job creation. Through a Whole-of-Louisiana approach, LED and our partners are positioning the state to lead globally while delivering real opportunity for Louisiana workers and communities.”

The Whole-of-Louisiana Energy Strategy builds on ongoing efforts to streamline and align state government around shared priorities. LED’s 2025 Strategic Plan and 9×90 Workplan, alongside the Department of Conservation and Energy’s (C&E) new organizational model and strategic framework, provide a clear foundation for coordinated action. These efforts are strengthened by an interagency agreement between LED and C&E on state energy development and planning, and accelerated by Governor Landry’s Louisiana Lightning Speed Executive Order, which formalizes a whole-of-government approach to move projects forward with greater speed, certainty, and coordination.

“This strategy allows LED and other state partners seeking to build the state’s energy economy to provide clear guidance on permitting processes and greater predictability for companies investing here,” Department of Conservation and Energy Secretary Dustin Davidson said. “By safeguarding the resources and communities that make growth possible, we are strengthening Louisiana’s energy leadership and future while protecting our shared environment.”

The strategy reflects a coordinated effort to ensure Louisiana capitalizes on its momentum, assets, and proven execution capability to remain a location of choice for energy production, investment, and innovation, reducing foreign energy dependence and advancing U.S. energy dominance across the world.

View the strategy here: Whole-of-Louisiana Energy Strategy