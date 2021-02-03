Valero partners with P97 to power mobile commerce

Valero, a Fortune 50 international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products, announced its partnership with P97 Networks, a leader in cloud-based mobile commerce, to deliver a new consumer experience across its 5,100 sites in the United States.

The new Valero mobile app will give customers a personalized fueling experience that lets them skip the keypad, activate the pump with their smartphone, and enable secure payments for fuel, car wash, and even in-store merchandise and food across Valero’s network of stores.

The Valero app, built on P97’s PetroZone mobile commerce platform, aims to revolutionize consumer’s experience at the pump and inside the store. The app will help them locate and navigate to Valero stations, pay for fuel, and receive offers and rewards for both fuel and in-store purchases. Mobile technology will enhance Valero’s ability to engage consumers through customized rewards, targeted digital offers, omni-channel messaging and even offer connected car capabilities. Mobile payment options bring consumers enhanced security, efficiency, and value.

With demand for mobile ordering at an all-time high, order ahead technology is the convenience industry’s best answer to delivering a quick, contactless shopping experience. In addition to new and exciting mobile commerce capabilities, Valero’s app will be further enhanced with the P97 Order Ahead Platform. P97 is proud to bring Valero a mobile app experience where users have the ability to purchase products through their mobile device. At participating Valero locations, users can purchase products and schedule curbside pickups - all though their mobile app. The Order Ahead technology will support card-on-file and tech wallets, the latest in mobile payment options.

In today’s current environment, offering customers a fast, safe and personalized way to shop is essential. Valero is committed to creating an app that significantly reduces the time to activate the pump and pay for fuel. It’s the latest way Valero is advancing the future of energy.

The P97 platform reduces friction during the purchase process for consumers while increasing sale opportunities, developing brand loyalty, and reducing transaction costs. PetroZone is PCI DSS and SOC 2 Type II compliant, utilizing Microsoft Azure® Cloud Services with multifactor authentication to protect sensitive cardholder data.

“At P97, we use technology to elevate the entire customer experience,” Donald Frieden, founder and CEO of P97 said. “It’s putting the convenience back in convenience store and we are confident that these new capabilities will improve fueling experiences at the pump.”