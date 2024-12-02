United Rentals recognized for leadership in veteran hiring and career development

United Rentals, Inc., the world's largest equipment rental company, today announced it has received the 2024 HIRE Vets Medallion Platinum Award and 2025 Military Friendly® Employer Gold recognition.

The awards highlight United Rentals’ comprehensive efforts to recruit, employ and retain the nation’s veterans.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award, presented by the U.S. Department of Labor, is the only federal-level veterans employment award that recognizes an organization's commitment to veteran hiring, retention and professional development. United Rentals received the award in the large company category based on veteran hiring and retention percentages, availability of veteran-specific resources, leadership programming for veterans, dedicated human resource efforts, pay compensation and tuition assistance programs.

The Military Friendly program, operated by VIQTORY, recognizes companies that demonstrate leadership in veteran hiring, retention and career advancement. In addition to the Military Friendly Employer distinction, United Rentals received several other Military Friendly awards:

Military Spouse Friendly Employer Award : Recognizing United Rentals’ excellence in supporting military spouses across various categories.

: Recognizing United Rentals’ excellence in supporting military spouses across various categories. Military Friendly Supplier Diversity Program® Award : Honoring the company’s support and development for military suppliers, goals and outcomes achieved, personnel and infrastructure, and processes and controls in place.

: Honoring the company’s support and development for military suppliers, goals and outcomes achieved, personnel and infrastructure, and processes and controls in place. Military Friendly Brand Award: Recognizing excellence across United Rentals’ culture, policies, transparency, reporting, protections, support and investment in partnerships that benefit the military community.

United Rentals has a long-standing commitment to supporting veterans in their transition to the civilian workforce. A significant portion of the United Rentals team has a military background, and the company remains focused on hiring, retaining and advancing the careers of veterans.

"United Rentals is committed to the effective placement, transition and career development of current and former service members and their spouses," said Antwan Houston, Region Vice President and Executive Sponsor of the Veterans Employee Resource Group at United Rentals. “We honor and celebrate the military principles and camaraderie veterans bring to our company culture and provide a supportive veteran ecosystem to help them flourish at United Rentals. These awards demonstrate our commitment to helping veterans build successful careers at United Rentals and work with our customers to drive safety, productivity and sustainability."

Veterans Career Opportunities

United Rentals offers a range of roles well-suited to the skills veterans gain through their service. To learn about placement, transition and career development opportunities for active-duty members, veterans, reservists and their family members, visit the United Rentals military careers webpage.