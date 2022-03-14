TXOGA launches new website

The Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA) launched a fresh new look to its website to enhance user experience and continue to serve as a trusted resource for public, press and regulatory and legislative officials seeking to learn more about the oil and natural gas industry in Texas.

“Today’s Texas oil and natural gas industry is harnessing technology and innovation like never before, spearheading environmental progress, enriching our state’s economy and making modern life as we know it possible,” said Todd Staples, president of TXOGA. “The complexity of this industry and the benefits it provides our state, nation and world often get lost in conversations about our energy needs, so our efforts online house information of this kind along with the latest industry news for anyone seeking to find the facts about irreplaceable oil and natural gas.”

The website redesign coincides with a new campaign geared towards driving awareness of industry’s benefits to all Texans – whether you live in or near the oil patch or not.

“Oil and natural gas are making Texas cleaner by leading emissions progress and stronger for their economic contributions that support our schools, teachers, roads, infrastructure and essential services,” Staples said. “In short, oil and natural gas make life better, providing the fuels, energy and products we rely on every day.”

TXOGA’s website includes general information about industry, policy and issues and an archive of news updates, blogs and press releases. It also prominently features membership benefits such as the TXOGA Insurance Agency and the Association Health Plan as well as ways to get more involved with TXOGA’s Career Center and the TXOGA PAC.

Visit www.txoga.org to learn more.