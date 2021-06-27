TXOGA applauds law creating Texas Produced Water Consortium

Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association, issued the following statement after SB 601, which creates the Texas Produced Water Consortium at Texas Tech University to study the beneficial use of produced water specifically focusing on the economics, technology and impact on environmental and public health, was signed into law by Governor Abbott:

“Today’s oil and natural gas companies are technology companies, and treating, reusing and recycling produced water for beneficial use in the oil patch and beyond is becoming more common thanks to this industry’s commitment to innovation. This Consortium will allow industry and our partners to build upon pioneering work in produced water recycling and reuse to find even more innovative ways to allow wastewater to be recycled and treated into new drought-proof sources of water, keeping the Texas oil and natural gas industry at the forefront of water conservation, innovation and sustainability efforts in the state. We thank bill authors Senator Charles Perry, Representative Dustin Burrows and the Texas Legislature for promoting innovation in the responsible development of our state’s natural resources.”