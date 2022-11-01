BIC Alliance’s inaugural The PRIME Expo 2022, held at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, Texas, was an opportune time for making connections among industry leaders and professionals in downstream and midstream sectors.

The PRIME Expo — gathering place for industry opportunities BIC Alliance Founder Earl Heard cuts the ribbon to celebrate the inaugural The PRIME Expo.

The one-day event featured technical panelist sessions by industry experts, in partnership with The Houston Chapter of The Society of Maintenance and Reliability Professionals. Six 30-minute sessions covered: “Business Management in the Maintenance and Reliability World,” “What is a High Reliability Organization,” “Not Looking Forward to your Monthly Maintenance Budget Discussion – Improve Your Maintenance Practices,” “Build Your Reliability Program by Understanding the Cost of Unreliability,” and “Manufacturing Process Reliability, The future of AI and Data in the Industrial Space.” An afternoon panel session, “Craft Resourcing, Work Management and Business Ethics,” rounded out the day’s events.

The PRIME Expo — gathering place for industry opportunities Speakers and panelists for The PRIME Expo are pictured from left — John Yanosik of INEOS, Mitchell Johnson, of Mundy Companies, Sean Rosier of Pinnacle, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Albert Cotton of Dow, Dan Kemp of Union Processing Systems and Russell Carter of Bohler Engineering.

More than 1000 in attendance engaged with 135 exhibitors. Lunch sponsors served up a catered barbeque meal, while happy hour offered continued networking into the evening.

The PRIME Expo — gathering place for industry opportunities BBQ lunch, sponsored by Chemex Global, TechMar, Scaffold Engineering, PolSys Services and TIMEC.

A ribbon cutting marked the introduction of the new The Prime Expo, a continuation of its predecessor, the Plant Maintenance, Inspection and Engineering Society (PIMES) Conference. Portions of the proceeds will benefit scholarships for skilled trades.

BIC Alliance and BIC Magazine especially thank all of its industry partners and sponsors, and to CEM Marketing and Events for expert coordination and logistics.

For early inquiries about the 2023 The PRIME Expo, contact CaLae McDermott at calae@cemconference.com.

To find out more about this year’s The PRIME Expo, visit ThePRIMEExpo.com.