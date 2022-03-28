Texas upstream oil and natural gas jobs see largest increase in a decade in February

Data released by the Texas Workforce Commission shows increasing strength in upstream oil and natural gas employment in the state.

In February 2022, Texas upstream jobs grew by 5,100, the highest spike in over a decade* and the second highest jump in at least 32 years.

“A year ago, many people were questioning the future of oil and natural gas and, today, people are questioning if they have a future without it. Our nation has an opportunity to reshape American energy policy that recognizes oil and natural gas as an asset rather than a liability,” said Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil and Gas Association. “News of this historic job growth in Texas’ upstream sector is encouraging for all Americans, because Texas continues to lead the way in meeting our energy needs, fortifying our national security, and assuring continued environmental progress.”

Since the low point in employment in September of 2020, industry has added 24,900 Texas upstream jobs and job growth months have outnumbered decline months 15 to 2. At 181,900 upstream jobs, February 2022 jobs are up by 20,700, or 12.8%, from February of 2021.

The upstream sector involves oil and natural gas extraction and excludes other industry sectors such as refining, petrochemicals, fuels wholesaling, oilfield equipment manufacturing, pipelines, and gas utilities, which support hundreds of thousands of additional jobs in Texas. The employment shown also includes “Support Activities for Mining,” which is mostly oil and gas-related but also includes some small amount of other types of mining.

*In June of 2011, the increase was 5,600 jobs.