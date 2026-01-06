Test your professional etiquette: How do your workplace manners stack up?

Take our quiz to discover whether your business behavior is helping or hurting your career.

Professional etiquette has changed a lot over the past decade. Remote work, video meetings, hybrid schedules. All of it has reshaped what professional behavior actually looks like.

But the basics haven't changed. Show consideration for others. Build trust. Conduct yourself in ways that help your career instead of hurting it. The question is whether you've kept up with how these basics get applied today.

Do you know what to do when your phone buzzes during a client presentation? What about the unwritten rules at industry conferences? Can you navigate remote work etiquette without stepping on toes?

Why this still matters

Technical skills and experience matter, obviously. But how you conduct yourself in meetings, on calls, at networking events and in everyday interactions shapes how people see you.

Small mistakes add up. Consistent professionalism opens doors.

The tricky part is that workplace etiquette keeps evolving. What worked five years ago might get you the side-eye today. New tech and work arrangements create questions nobody had to think about before.

Camera on or off during video calls? When can you use emojis with clients? What do you do when your doorbell rings mid-presentation? These aren't small questions. Your answers matter.

Etiquette decisions you face constantly

Think about situations you run into regularly:

With clients: Your phone won't stop buzzing during a presentation. Do you check it? A customer wants photos during a facility tour. Who makes that call?

On video: Nobody said cameras on, so do you turn yours on? You're working in a shared space and need to take a call. Where do you go?

Networking: Someone you want to meet is eating alone at a conference. Do you interrupt their lunch? You're holding a drink when someone wants to shake hands. Now what?

Digital stuff: When can you drop an emoji in a business email? What's the right way to schedule meetings without annoying people?

Industry events: Can you snap photos of a competitor's trade show booth? Your company has no dress code. How do you figure out what's okay to wear?

There are right answers to these questions. You might not know all of them.

What the quiz does

We put together 10 questions based on situations you actually encounter. Each one presents a real etiquette dilemma with several ways to handle it.

The scenarios cover client meetings, facility tours, networking events and digital communication. Some are pretty obvious. Others require reading the room and understanding rules nobody writes down.

After each question, you'll see the professional standard and why it matters. The explanations help you understand the thinking behind proper etiquette, not just what to do.

Who this is for

Take the quiz if you:

Want to make sure your workplace behavior is current

Recently entered the workforce and you're still learning the ropes

Have been working long enough to notice things have shifted

Attend conferences, trade shows or client meetings

Work remotely or hybrid and navigate new situations

Are preparing for career advancement

Confident in your professional polish? The quiz will confirm it. Suspect you might have blind spots? You'll find out where.

What your score means

Get eight to 10 right and your etiquette is sharp. You're making good calls in most situations.

Five to seven correct means solid fundamentals with some room to improve. A few tweaks could help.

Two to four suggests some real gaps that might be holding you back professionally. Worth addressing.

Zero to one means you need a refresh. Workplace behavior has changed, and catching up could help your career.

Your score isn't the point, though. Awareness is. Understanding where you stand helps you improve and make better choices going forward.

Etiquette as strategy

Professional etiquette isn't about arbitrary rules or being stiff and formal. It's about respect, trust and setting yourself up for success.

The people who advance aren't just good at their jobs. They're people others want to work with, recommend for opportunities and bring into important conversations. How you behave plays a big role in building that reputation.

You're starting 2025. Take a few minutes to see where your professional etiquette stands. You might be surprised, and you might pick up something that makes this your best year yet.

