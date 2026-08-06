Suncor names insider Peter Zebedee next CEO, says CFO has left

Suncor Energy named insider Peter Zebedee its next CEO, and said Chief Financial Officer Troy Little left the company.

Zebedee, currently executive vice president of Suncor's upstream business, will succeed Rich Kruger as president and chief executive in April 2027 — when Kruger transitions to executive vice chair, the company said.

As part of the succession plan, Zebedee will become president and CFO on September 14, overseeing all non-operating functions while working alongside Kruger to ensure leadership transition.

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Suncor did not disclose why Little left.

Zebedee joined Suncor in 2022 after serving as CEO of LNG Canada. He previously held senior roles at Shell, Petro-Canada and Syncrude and has more than three decades of experience in the energy industry.