Shell plc announces changes to the executive committee

In line with its ongoing transformation, Shell announces further changes to its Executive Committee and leadership structure to support its strategy to deliver more value with less emissions.

“We have made significant progress in the last two years building stability with a track record of strong performance and active portfolio management, while simplifying our business,” said Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan. “Now is the right time to begin the next phase of our transformation. Going forward, we will delayer our most senior leadership structure to reflect the three primary areas of business value – Integrated Gas; Upstream; and Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions, whilst also elevating Trading and Supply, which is a key enabler across the organisation. In the first half of 2026, we will also integrate the technical divisions, that today make up our Projects and Technology directorate, into our business lines. This further simplification will empower our businesses by bringing these technical capabilities closer to where we generate value.“

After more than a decade of distinguished service with Shell, Integrated Gas and Upstream Director, Zoë Yujnovich, will step down. Zoë will assist with the transition, after which she will leave the Group. Cederic Cremers is appointed President, Integrated Gas, and Peter Costello is appointed President, Upstream, with both joining the Executive Committee.

Sawan said, “I have deeply appreciated Zoë’s insights and guidance as a member of the Executive Committee. She has contributed to shaping our company strategy, driven disciplined focus, simplicity and improved performance. Zoë’s outstanding impact as a leader leaves a lasting legacy and positions us strongly for the future. Her hallmark is a strong sense of purpose and deep engagement with our front-line staff, communities and host governments. I wish Zoë success in all that lies ahead and welcome Cederic and Peter to the Executive Committee.”