Shell Oil and NSTA recognize Pasadena, Texas, elementary science teacher with 2021 teaching award

Shell Oil and the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) announced that Ritu Gandhi, a science teacher at Morales Elementary School in Pasadena, Texas, is the recipient of the 2021 Shell Science Teaching Award, as well as a $10,000 cash prize.

In lieu of the in-person event that typically takes place annually at the NSTA National Conference, Gandhi was formally recognized in May for her achievement during a virtual award ceremony.

“Science teachers who exhibit exemplary instructional methods and enthusiastically engage students in inquiry-based practices improve student interest, achievement, and pursuit of technical disciplines,” said Dr. Frazier Wilson, vice president and foundation director for Shell's workforce development and diversity outreach program. “They promote core innovation skills - critical thinking, exploration, and discovery – all needed for 21st-century careers.”

Gandhi’s teaching philosophy is “relationship matters more than a set of rules and expectations,” according to a statement about the award. Gandhi believes that for a student, a positive teacher-student relationship can boost student achievement and help them take ownership of their own academic growth and learning. Her teaching approach includes the 5E Model, scientific inquiry and problem-solving methods, and video conference lessons.

Gandhi’s students regularly visit NASA, the Houston Museum of Natural Science, the Houston Zoo, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and other local environmental or service-minded non-profit groups. Each year she coordinates a campus science fair family science night and a Family School Adventure to Children's Museum.

Her journey as a science teacher, including being named the District Teacher of the Year in 2010, has allowed her to give back in a variety of ways, such as mentoring both top students and struggling students. As part of the various grants Gandhi has been awarded, she has also created and coordinated after-school gardening and cooking clubs.

Gandhi received the Shell Science Teaching Award for her positive impact on her students and school through exemplary classroom science teaching. She received a $10,000 cash prize from Shell and expenses to attend NSTA’s Engage: Spring21 virtual conference, which took place April 12-May 8.

“Science educators do a lot more than just teach, they inspire,” said Dr. Elizabeth Allan, NSTA retiring president. “Ritu Gandhi is a shining example of this. She showcases everything that is outstanding in a quality science teacher. On behalf of NSTA, I offer my congratulations and thanks to Ms. Gandhi for her dedication to excellence in science education and the ingenuity, inspiration, and world-class education she provides to her students every day.”

In addition to Gandhi, two finalists were selected. Sergio de Alba, a science teacher at R.M. Miano Elementary School in Los Banos, California, and Katy Gazda, a science teacher at Red Mountain High School in Mesa, Arizona, received expenses to attend NSTA’s Engage: Spring21 virtual conference, and were recognized for their achievements at the virtual award ceremony that took place in May.