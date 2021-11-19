Shell honors history, builds future in Deer Park with $2 million commitment

Shell Deer Park recognized 92 great years in the community and pledged its support in powering progress for future generations at an event held at the Jimmy Burke Activity Center with partners, friends and neighbors in attendance.

During the event, Shell announced more than $2 million in funding for projects benefiting the community, including $800,000 for the City of Deer Park History Museum, $1 million to BakerRipley’s Pathways to Possibilities program, and $300,000 addressing the digital divide in Harris County Precinct 2.

“Shell is proud of the strong relationships we’ve built with our local communities. We have a long history in this region where the site and community really grew up hand in hand,” said Guy Hackwell, GM, Shell Deer Park. “As we look back and recognize our history, we also look forward to a bright future in Deer Park where we will power progress together.”

The history museum, to be built as part of the new Jimmy Burke Activity Center, will showcase the city’s development and the role industry has played in shaping the community we have today. As part of this donation, the city will house items from the former Shell Deer Park history museum archives, as well as provide a connection for residents to the University of Houston Special Collections holding the many Shellegram newsletters and other news items produced at the site since its beginning.

“We are overjoyed to have Shell Deer Park’s support for the new Jimmy Burke Activity Center and Visitors Center,” said City of Deer Park Mayor Jerry Mouton. “This donation will significantly enhance our efforts to chronicle the story of Deer Park including our community’s early development brought on by the Industrial Revolution dated back to the early 1900s when Shell Oil Company was established in Deer Park. We are thankful for the partnership with Shell over the years and are excited to be able to partner with them on this important project, which will contribute to our historical legacy.”

BakerRipley’s Pathways to Possibilities will ensure equitable access to resources and opportunities for our neighbors allowing them to increase their ability to set and achieve personal education and career goals. By addressing socioeconomic and other barriers in our community, the program will allow more individuals to succeed and advance their careers ensuring an inclusive and dynamic workplace in the future.

“As we look to the future, one of Shell’s goals is to power lives and livelihoods through our activities. In line with this goal, we’re pleased to partner with BakerRipley to support our next generation of employees and community leaders through the Pathways to Possibilities program,” said Nathan Levin, incoming GM, Shell Deer Park Chemicals.

“Shell has been a BakerRipley partner for more than two decades. It’s a partnership grounded in a joint commitment to innovating and being catalysts for systemic change, said Claudia Aguirre, BakerRipley President/CEO. “With Shell’s $1 million legacy investment, we’re able to create pathways to possibilities that ensure equitable access to even more life-changing resources for our Deer Park neighbors. From youth to post-secondary students to a ready workforce, this investment expands programming opportunities that will help our neighbors create thriving communities and a thriving Houston.”

“We know that BakerRipley’s neighbors are also our San Jac students. We are excited to partner with them and are truly grateful for Shell Deer Park’s investment in the program,” said Dr Brenda Hellyer, San Jacinto College Chancellor.

The PCT2gether Internet Equity grant will help close the gap through community internet access at Partnership Park in Pasadena in turn increasing access to remote learning, online homework support, telehealth care access and employment in Harris County’s Precinct 2 communities.

“We realize that many in our community have experienced impacts due to the digital divide which has only been heightened through the COVID-19 pandemic as the world moves forward online,” said Jessica Blackmore, Corporate Relations Advisor, Shell Deer Park.

“We appreciate the partnership with Shell Deer Park to serve our shared community. Closing the digital divide is critical to achieving Commissioner Garcia’s goals of engaging, educating and empowering residents of all ages,” said Jose Jimenez, Sr. Director of Neighborhood Services, Harris County Precinct 2 / Precinct2gether, Inc.

It is Shell’s belief that we will power progress together and today’s announcement underscores its commitment to the community, both in recognizing the past and growing a positive, inclusive future together. Shell will continue to own and operate the Shell Deer Park Chemicals plant, which means it will continue to play an active role within the Deer Park community and is committed to continuing to be a good neighbor.