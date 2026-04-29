Seaside LNG announces expanded C-suite leadership team

Seaside LNG announced the appointment of a newly formed C-suite leadership team to guide the company's next chapter of growth.

As the only platform in North America offering integrated shoreside liquefaction, LNG storage and Jones Act-compliant bunkering capabilities under one roof, Seaside LNG is uniquely built to meet the industry's rapidly expanding demand for cleaner maritime fuel.

"We have built the infrastructure, assembled the fleet, and now we have the leadership team to match our ambition to grow our established platform," said Douglas Shanda, CEO of Seaside LNG.

The new C-suite leadership team represents a combined century of specialized experience spanning LNG liquefaction, regasification, maritime infrastructure, commercial strategy, and energy finance — the depth required to lead North America's foremost LNG bunkering company as the market accelerates toward a projected $15+ billion industry by 2030.

“This is a defining moment for Seaside LNG and for North American maritime energy. We have built the infrastructure, assembled the fleet, and now we have the leadership team to match our ambition to grow our established platform. As LNG demand across the shipping industry reaches historic levels, Seaside is the only fully integrated platform on the continent capable of delivering LNG from liquefaction to vessel — safely, reliably, at scale and on schedule.” — Douglas Shanda, Chief Executive Officer, Seaside LNG

LEADERSHIP TEAM

Douglas Shanda, Chief Executive Officer: With more than 30 years of energy sector leadership — including executive roles at Cheniere Energy and as President & CEO of Mexico Pacific Limited — Douglas drives Seaside LNG's strategic growth and business development as the company expands its position as North America's leading integrated LNG bunkering platform.

Jason Owens, Chief Operating Officer: Drawing on over two decades of international and domestic experience in large-scale oil and gas infrastructure, Jason oversees project execution, construction planning, safety, and system completions, advancing Seaside's integrated LNG delivery capabilities across the U.S.

Andrew Bonnarens, Chief Financial Officer: Andrew brings deep expertise in energy infrastructure finance to Seaside LNG, providing the financial leadership and capital strategy required to support the company's continued fleet expansion and market growth across North America.

Bryan Frey, Chief Commercial Officer: Bringing more than 30 years of experience in domestic and international energy sectors, including 20 years in the global LNG industry, Bryan leads Seaside LNG's commercial development strategy, LNG supply and marketing, and long-term revenue growth. Bryan's global LNG and energy commodities background spans across Freeport LNG, Macquarie Energy, Marathon Oil and El Paso Global LNG.