Safety and training advances at WJTA

Despite the unfortunate cancellation of the 2021 WaterJet Technology Association (WJTA) Conference & Expo, 2021 has seen WJTA make progress in many areas.

Training and certification: WJTA hydroblast operator training and certification, initially launched in 2019 in partnership with the Health and Safety Council, has continued to gain momentum as more individuals have become qualified as verified trainers and asset owners increasingly recognize the value of a consistent, frequently updated curriculum drawn from WJTA industry best practices.

A major benefit of WJTA's certification is the frequent review of the curriculum, and in August 2021, the curriculum had a significant update. Additional information on automated techniques was added to the computer- based training (CBT) module along with content updates to align with WJTA's revised industry best practices. The field verification curriculum was also updated to include both classroom and hands-on automation training and skills verification across tube, pipe and surface cleaning applications.

Progress has also been made in the development of a similar credential for operators of industrial vacuum equipment to include both a CBT and instructor-led, hands-on curriculum.

Events and education: Despite the cancellation of this year's event, WJTA is looking ahead to the 2022 WJTA Conference & Expo, which will be held Nov. 2-3, 2022 in New Orleans. The event will include technical whitepapers, expanded educational opportunities, exhibits, live demonstrations and much more.

The association has also shifted portions of the educational program into a free, live webinar format to continue its goal of helping educate the industry.

"Waterjet technology basics and beyond" is a day-long short course held every two years as a part of the WJTA Conference & Expo. The course covers an applied introduction to waterjet technology and in-depth treatment of key applications. With the cancellation of the 2021 event, the short course has been converted to a series of virtual presentations, increasing access to educational content for individuals unable to attend the in-person conference.

Safety and more: The association has been very active outside of its certification and education initiatives. Revisions to WJTA's best practices for both water-jetting and industrial vacuuming were published in 2021 in redesigned, full-color formats. Additionally, a new medical alert card for operators of industrial vacuum equipment was introduced. The wallet-sized card is similar in format to the association's medical alert card for water injection injuries and provides information on the possible nature of a vacuum suction injury.

A scholarship program for WJTA members and their dependents was also introduced in 2021, with the first scholarships to be awarded in May 2022. The program is an important part of WJTA's mission of advancing the industry and supporting its members.

Membership: With these new efforts, WJTA has refocused on bolstering membership to support the association members' shared mission of advancing safety and technology in the industry. WJTA provides many services to members and the industry, and members gain access to significant resources and discounts, as well as the opportunity to participate in committees and working groups.

For more information, visit www.wjta.org or call (314) 241-1445.