From rival salesman to VP: Rollman’s journey at VEGA Americas

In his role as a salesperson at a rival company, Scott Rollman had his first encounter with VEGA.

His top client was struggling to locate a suitable guided radar measurement solution. Rollman knew that VEGA was the market leader for that particular technology, as it remains today. His work with VEGA on that solution led to one conversation, which eventually led to many others.

When he was offered the opportunity to join the VEGA team, "I accepted and never looked back," said Rollman, VEGA Americas’ VP of administration. He described the move to VEGA as the most pivotal moment of his career.

The VP said he’s seen the world and developed wonderful and impactful relationships and believes that he works for the best customer focused company on the planet.

Scott Rollman, VP Administration, VEGA Americas

Rollman emphasized the pivotal aspect of his role, stating: "The people at VEGA and their ability to support one another and our customers drive my activities and decisions on the administrative side of the organization."

That led to him unveiling the biggest company news. VEGA Americas is doubling its manufacturing operations at its headquarters in Mason, Ohio, which will bring new production lines to the U.S. and add jobs in Ohio.

"This is very exciting for us because part of our growth strategy includes securing local supply chains," he said. "It’s good for the local economy and the reduction of overseas shipping reduces our carbon footprint."

On a global scale, the company is investing heavily in its people. "We believe strongly in our four core values at VEGA: Curiosity, Simplicity, Connectivity and Humanity. We incorporate these values in everything we do and in every interaction we have internally and with customers."

He closely collaborates with support departments catering to customer-facing personnel at VEGA, in addition to the manufacturing and operations teams. Rollman’s goals are specifically aimed at making others’ jobs as simple as possible, with the intended result being world-class customer experiences, both internally and externally.

VEGA, based in Germany, is a global leader in level and pressure measurement technologies for the processing industry. "Our team is dedicated to providing the highest level of service to our clients and building long-term relationships based on trust and mutual respect."

Rollman explained that VEGA would continue to expand in current markets and grow in new ones.

"We are very well diversified in terms of products and expertise in most industries that our offerings serve. Our hybrid approach to full-market coverage has also allowed us to continue to grow geographically," he said. "The industrial internet of things space is particularly interesting at this point in time because the power of data continues to drive the industry."

Rollman shared his favorite quote: "People must give you their best; it cannot be taken." He said it was his favorite quote because it is relatable to his employee motivation philosophy. "Inspiring others to want to accomplish something is much more effective than telling them to do so."

Having traveled extensively throughout his children’s lives, Rollman expressed his commitment to being fully present when he’s with his family, regardless of what else is happening. "My wife once told me, ‘You are present for your family and your children’s activities more than most other dads we know who don’t travel.’ That motivates me to continue seeking out those moments and prioritizing them, even though I travel much less today."

For more information, visit vega.com/en-us.