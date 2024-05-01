Recruiting and retaining the next generation

The future of the industrial market may be sitting behind desks in high school classrooms — especially if they are given early access to educational resources and professional exposure.

Partnerships between industry corporations and school systems are making it possible to attract, recruit, train and hire young adults to produce the next generation of skilled craftspeople post-high school. Younger workers are needed now more than ever, especially with retirement numbers increasing in the petrochemical workforce.

According to the 2023 U.S. Energy and Employment Report, the number of energy industry workers aged 18 to 29 was 2,334,990 in 2022, against the age 30 and up total of 5,530,310. But one of the key hiring challenges is attracting and retaining top talent, particularly younger workers.

ExxonMobil, North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative (NBRITI) and Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC), in partnership, offer tuition-free training to connect local residents with high-demand skilled craft careers. The program recently graduated 70 students who will enter the workforce as electricians, instrument techs, pipefitters, millwrights or welders. The training, based at BRCC’s Acadian Campus, emphasizes the importance of skilled labor in generating economic growth and development in the region.

"The NBRITI program is one of ExxonMobil’s true community initiatives; this venture was started with a focus on our contributions to our local community and a sustainable workforce, and we could not be more pleased with how it has evolved," said Regina Davis, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge refinery manager in a company statement.

The NBRITI program has successfully graduated more than 550 individuals since its inception in 2012, providing them with the skills and certifications necessary to thrive in various high-demand industries. The program continues to bridge the gap between education and industry, ensuring a bright future for its graduates and contributing significantly to the skilled workforce in Baton Rouge and beyond.

Graduates earned core and NCCER certifications, Levels I and II, marking their readiness to enter the industrial workforce. Other industry career readiness and training programs of note include:

LyondellBasell’s Center for Petrochemical, Energy and Technology at San Jacinto College bridges graduating high school to workforce development opportunities in the petrochemical industry in East Harris County, Texas. The project involves recruiting local high school graduates or people seeking employment and providing them with state-of-the-art and skills training.

Marathon Petroleum and Valero, in partnership with the Texas City Independent School District (ISD) Industrial Trades Center in Galveston County, prepares students for careers in skilled trades. The center ensures that its curriculum is aligned with the needs of the O&G sector while helping to meet the demand for skilled workers in industries that require technical expertise and hands-on skills. The vocational training facility offers welding, machining, carpentry, electrical work, automotive technology and more.

Energy Institute High School in Houston gives students the opportunity to explore various aspects of the energy industry, including O&G, renewable energy and energy efficiency. The school collaborates with industry partners — such as bp, Chevron and LYB — integrating academic learning and real-world experiences to provide students with hands-on learning experiences, internships and mentorship opportunities.

Brazosport ISD launched the Career & Technical Education (CTE) at Brazosport High School in Clute, Texas, for students who aspire to enter the construction and petrochemical fields. Each year Brazoria County Petrochemical Council hosts the annual signing day for students enrolled in the CTE program.

By engaging with youth through these types of programs, petrochemical companies can attract a new generation of workers who are well prepared to meet the energy industry’s needs.