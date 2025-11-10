Port Houston earns 2025 Great Place to Work Certification® for second consecutive year

Port Houston is proud to announce that, for the second year in a row, it has been certified as a Great Place To Work® based on anonymous employee feedback about their experience working at the organization.

Port Houston has implemented a range of initiatives in recent years to support employee engagement, professional development, and workplace satisfaction. The organization’s continued investment in its people is part of a broader strategy to foster innovation, collaboration, and long-term success.

This year, 70% of Port Houston employees participated in the survey—the highest response rate since the organization began participating in 2020—and scores improved across all five core areas of the survey.

“This certification is a reflection of our people and the culture we’ve built together,” said Port Commission Chairman Ric Campo. “It’s not just about the recognition; it’s about knowing that our employees feel valued, supported, and proud to be part of this organization.”

The announcement was made during the October Port Commission meeting. Also at that meeting, Chairman Campo highlighted the success of a recent Port-hosted job fair that drew more than 500 career seekers and 38 participating companies, further demonstrating Port Houston’s commitment to workforce development and community support.

Other Port Commission meeting highlights included the award of a $20 million contract for the construction of Container Yard 7 North at Bayport Container Terminal, a key infrastructure project aimed at enhancing operational capacity for the terminal, as well as approval for additional Clean Ports Program grant work to identify future electrical load requirements to assist with overall facility planning. In addition, staff reported on volumes at the public terminals, which can be seen in detail here.