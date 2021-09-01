PIXO and Energy Worldnet partner to provide reality solutions for the energy industry

Extended reality (XR) solutions company, PIXO, has announced a strategic partnership with Energy Worldnet, Inc. (EWN), to provide virtual, augmented, and mixed reality training technology solutions to EWN's global clientele.

EWN, the Decatur, Texas-based training and safety solutions company, will leverage PIXO's groundbreaking XR content distribution and analytics platform, PIXO Apex™, to increase its extended reality solutions, beyond its current proprietary VR modules.

For an organization like EWN, looking to distribute and manage XR Training content globally, the partnership with PIXO represents the perfect solution.

"We are very proud to be collaborating with PIXO VR. Our complimentary services will not only increase workplace safety but will also create a level of learner engagement and knowledge transfer like never before," stated Coleman Sterling, EWN's CEO. "PIXO VR is a leader in their space, just as EWN is a leader in ours. This collaboration will have positive impacts across multiple industries. I am confident that this hybrid training engagement model will result in a decrease in workplace accidents and incidents, as is our goal with each of our training activities."

Apex™, a patent-pending, end-to-end, cloud-based platform launched by PIXO in summer 2020, allows organizations to access, distribute, and manage all of their XR training across numerous global endpoints and thousands of devices and users, all from one secure, easy-to-use, web-based portal.

PIXO's platform, along with EWN's industry-specific solutions, brings unprecedented value to the energy sector. "Collaborating with the optimal strategic partner is crucial to client success," said PIXO Founder and CEO Sean Hurwitz. "We chose EWN for their knowledge and expertise in the energy sector, along with their passion and commitment to innovation."

The benefits of using XR in the workplace are seemingly never-ending. With this technology, training programs can provide real-world scenarios without real-world risk, reduce training expenses, easily adjust experiences on the fly, provide greater training standardization, and even offer remote learning opportunities for employees. In the ever-changing business landscape, it's no wonder organizations like EWN are putting an emphasis on extended reality.

"XR provides more immersive, interactive, and meaningful experiences for everyone, especially those now entering the workforce, who have grown up along with this technology through gaming and entertainment," said Hurwitz. "Apex™ makes XR for training, design, collaboration, and endless other uses more affordable and accessible to companies, developers, associations and resellers, helping to grow the industry,"