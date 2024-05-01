Workforce training for the industrial sector has now led to opportunities to receive instruction in the newest technological advances.

The LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy and Technology (CPET) at San Jacinto College recently partnered with Opgal, a leading global manufacturer of innovative optical gas imaging (OGI) solutions to detect fugitive gas emissions, to offer OGI certification training.

Expand OGI certification training now offered at Texas college Opgal instructors share their expertise with participants in the company’s OGI certification training at San Jacinto College. Photo by Melissa Trevizo.

With over 40 years of field-proven experience, Opgal’s OGI, accurate thermography and quantification solutions, combined with dedicated hardware, breakthrough algorithms and unique software solutions are world renowned. Its products are marketed in over 60 countries worldwide.

"At San Jac, we pride ourselves on utilizing cutting-edge technology and working with industry to meet their needs," said Jay Culver, CPET director of incumbent training. "Through this training, we can achieve those goals and strengthen community partnerships."

OGI cameras are advanced devices designed to detect and visualize gas leaks otherwise invisible to the naked eye. They are used in industrial safety and inspection to find dangerous gas leaks and intervene quickly and efficiently.

Using OGI to detect gas leaks is now officially recognized by the U.S. EPA as an effective and vital tool to inspect industrial sites. This means OGI has become essential in the industry for the maintenance plans of sites requiring regular or constant monitoring.

Opgal’s EyeCGas® Multi is the world’s most sensitive OGI camera. It detects leaks as small as 0.35 grams of methane per hour and has the widest EPA Appendix K envelope of performance.

OGI certification training

"We combine a very detailed training platform on how to properly use the OGI camera with a regulatory course on how to comply with the latest rules that drive its use," said Matthew Gobert, Opgal instructor. "CPET’s state-of-the-art training facility is truly one of a kind, not only for classroom training but for the outdoor industrial site that allows you to conduct field training in a controlled environment safely."

The CPET facility houses degree programs in process technology, instrumentation, electrical, inspection technology and EHS. The building has 35 labs and an 8,000-square-foot exterior glycol process unit that are all utilized for degree programs and incumbent worker training based on the industry’s needs and desires.

What to expect:

In-depth classroom sessions led by experienced industry experts

Hands-on field training with real-world scenarios

Learning about the latest advancements in OGI

Networking with peers and professionals in the field

At the end of the training, participants receive an official certificate from San Jacinto College. To register for the course, visit opgal.com.

For more information, visit sanjac.edu.