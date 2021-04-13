NuStar repeats as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For”

NuStar Energy L.P. announced today that for the 12th time it has been included on the list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, according to Fortune magazine and global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work. NuStar is the only energy company to earn a ranking this year and is one of only two San Antonio-based companies on the list.

To determine the 2021 list, Great Place to Work surveyed over half a million employees on issues including how trustworthy, caring and fair the company is in times of crises; employees’ physical, emotional and financial health; and the company’s broader community impact. Particular attention was paid to how employees’ experiences varied depending on their job role, gender, race/ethnicity, payroll status, and other characteristics to ensure that the company is creating a great workplace for all.

According to the Great Place to Work survey, 94% of NuStar employees said NuStar is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S. company. NuStar employees gave high rankings for NuStar’s special and unique benefits, giving back to the community, giving employees a fair share of the profits made by the company, involving people in decisions that affect their jobs, having a no-layoff policy and for making employees feel like family.

"2020 was a tough year for our company, our industry and our country, so I’m especially proud of how our employees pulled together and supported one another and the communities in which we live and work,” said NuStar President and CEO Brad Barron. “As the saying goes, a company is only as good as its people, and we are blessed to have the best employees in corporate America.”

This recognition comes on the heels of the announcement that NuStar has been ranked among the 25 Best Companies For Latinos to Work by Latino Leader Magazine. According to the magazine, the exclusive list is based on criteria including: employee diversity; programs to recruit, promote and retain Latinos; promotion potential; and other key factors.

"Of course, these honors are a reflection on all of our employees and their commitment not just to NuStar, but to each other and to our communities," Barron added. "They are the key reason NuStar is such a great place to work."