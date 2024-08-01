NRG appoints Lawrence Coben as President and CEO

NRG Energy, Inc. announced the appointment of Lawrence Coben, Ph.D., as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Coben has been serving as Interim Chief Executive Officer since November 20, 2023. He was appointed Chair of the NRG Board of Directors in 2017 and will continue as Chair of the Board as part of his new role.

“NRG’s outstanding results and significant shareholder returns since Larry’s appointment as Interim CEO underscore his success in refining the strategy and driving execution across the Company. Following a thorough search process, it is clear that Larry’s continued leadership as President and CEO will best position us to build on our momentum and create significant, sustainable shareholder value,” said Lisa Donohue, Chair of the NRG Board’s CEO Search Committee. “Larry has engaged closely with teams across the business, and they have rallied behind him to deliver strong financial and operating performance. Given Larry’s deep understanding of our industry and NRG’s differentiation at the intersection of energy and smart home technology, we are confident that under Larry’s stewardship, NRG will fully capitalize on the expected demand growth and evolving needs of our customers.”

“I am excited about the future of NRG and honored to lead our talented team going forward as Chair, President and CEO,” said Dr. Coben. “In addition to the tremendous growth our industry is experiencing, we are strengthening our position at the intersection of energy and technology, advancing key brownfield development projects in Texas and providing residential energy and smart technologies at scale to our over eight million customers. With a deeply talented team, a business and financial outlook that has never been stronger, and the right capital allocation framework in place, I am confident in NRG’s ability to capture the substantial upside value creation available to our company.”