NextEra Energy announces organizational changes as part of planned leadership succession process

NextEra Energy, Inc. announced that Rebecca Kujawa, president and chief executive officer, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, will be retiring on May 22, 2025, as part of a planned leadership succession process.

Brian Bolster, currently executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) of NextEra Energy, will succeed Ms. Kujawa as president and CEO at NextEra Energy Resources.

Mike Dunne, currently treasurer, NextEra Energy, will succeed Mr. Bolster as executive vice president, finance and CFO at NextEra Energy.

"Rebecca has had an incredible 18-year career at NextEra Energy and has been a huge part of our success in helping to build an industry-leading business at NextEra Energy Resources. I would like to thank Rebecca for her friendship, collaboration and many years of dedication and leadership," said Mr. Ketchum.

"During her tenure, Rebecca has brought a strong strategic perspective and leadership approach, helping to guide our company through periods of remarkable growth and change. Her deep industry knowledge, commitment to excellence and ability to navigate complex challenges have contributed meaningfully to NextEra Energy's success. She has been a champion for innovation and operational improvement, strengthening the company's foundation for the future. The team she has helped build and the strategies she has helped shape leave NextEra Energy Resources well positioned for continued success. I know I speak for all NextEra Energy employees when I say we will miss her. We wish her good health and happiness in retirement."

Reflecting on her retirement, Ms. Kujawa said, "It has been an incredible journey to be part of NextEra Energy during such a dynamic and transformative period. Over nearly two decades, I have had the privilege of working with an exceptionally talented team that is deeply committed to delivering value, driving innovation and meeting the evolving needs of our customers and stakeholders. I strongly believe that NextEra Energy Resources is better positioned than ever to capitalize on the growing demand for power with a very deep capability set and bench, and I have tremendous confidence that Brian is the ideal successor to lead NextEra Energy Resources going forward and that the business will thrive under his leadership. I'm also thrilled to see Mike rise to CFO. He is a very experienced leader with strong financial acumen, discipline and significant knowledge of the sector who I firmly believe will be a critical contributor to NextEra Energy's future success."

Regarding the leadership succession, Mr. Ketchum said, "Rebecca first shared her preferred retirement window with me three years ago when I became CEO, so we have been working to plan for her successor for some time. Brian has the ideal combination of capabilities and experience to lead America's largest energy infrastructure developer. He has a vast knowledge of the power sector from his nearly 25 years at Goldman Sachs, and together with his strong financial acumen and outstanding commercial skills is uniquely well positioned to lead NextEra Energy Resources as it aims to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities that lie ahead. Brian also brings very strong relationships across the energy sector, which will serve us well in his new role as we continue to partner with utilities and commercial and industrial customers across the country to meet their power needs. I am very confident that Brian will be an outstanding successor to Rebecca and continue NextEra Energy Resources' track record of success."

"Equally, Mike is a seasoned finance expert with unparalleled capital markets expertise, a strategic mindset and vast knowledge of the energy industry, who will do an outstanding job as our new CFO," Mr. Ketchum said. "As our treasurer, Mike has been instrumental in helping to fund our significant capital growth plans as we've advanced our strategic initiatives as the leader in the power sector. His deep financial expertise, capital discipline and industry experience will serve us well in his new role as CFO as he leads our finance operations and helps steer NextEra Energy through the biggest period of growth in our history."

Ms. Kujawa joined NextEra Energy in 2007 in NextEra Energy power marketing and held key roles throughout the enterprise, serving as director of investor relations for NextEra Energy and as vice president of business management for the midwest and international regions for NextEra Energy Resources. In 2015, she was appointed to lead business management for all of NextEra Energy Resources. Ms. Kujawa also served as NextEra Energy's executive vice president, finance and CFO from March 2019 to March 2022 before being appointed as president and CEO of NextEra Energy Resources in 2022.

Mr. Bolster joined NextEra Energy in May 2024 as executive vice president, finance and CFO. Prior to joining NextEra Energy, he was head of natural resources in the Americas at Goldman Sachs with responsibility for the administration of investment banking across power, infrastructure, chemicals, energy, metals and mining. Mr. Bolster played an integral role in growing the firm's natural resources business. He worked with teams across the firm to meet the unique needs of Goldman Sachs' power, utilities and infrastructure clients, providing seamless cross border capabilities and connecting resources and products around the world. He joined the energy and power group at Goldman Sachs as an associate in 1999, was named managing director in 2007 and became a partner in 2012.

Mr. Dunne joined NextEra Energy in April 2022 as vice president, finance and was named treasurer, NextEra Energy, in January 2023. In both roles, he has been instrumental in leading the company's funding efforts as it prepares to invest more than $120 billion in America's energy infrastructure over the next four years. Prior to joining NextEra Energy, Mr. Dunne served as managing director, power and renewables, investment banking for Bank of America, where he led the firm's renewable and energy transition strategic advisory efforts, including $100 billion in merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions, and was responsible for integrating project finance, commodity, M&A and capital markets to develop unique solutions for strategic and financial investors. He joined Bank of America in 2002 and held positions of increasing responsibility during his tenure. Mike has extensive finance, accounting, tax equity, project finance, M&A and project development experience.

All appointments will be effective May 22, 2025.