New developments in hydroblasting certification

Standardized hydroblast training and certification programs continue to gain momentum throughout the U.S. with continuing development and several recent train-the-trainer courses, courtesy of WaterJet Technology Association (WJTA).

The association has offered a variety of educational and training seminars throughout its 40-year history; development for the current certification program began in 2019 to meet a need in the industry for a common, portable, entry-level training credential.

COVID-19 and other hindrances disrupted the in-person program rollout, but in the last two years, the effort has seen increasing buy-in from contractors, as well as manufacturers and asset owners. All parties recognize the benefits of standardized entry-level training drawn from WJTA’s widely recognized best practices.

As a potentially high-risk craft, safety is critically important for hydroblasting operations. Training centered on a common set of terminology and best practices is an important way to reduce the potential for errors or miscommunication in the field. With the WJTA curriculum in alignment with the latest updates in industry best practices, training providers can free up resources that would otherwise be committed to maintaining a high-quality baseline technician training protocol.

For asset owner clients, the program offers an easy way to verify the credentials of contractors working in their facilities and know that the service providers have been trained according to current industry best practices.

Many exciting developments have taken place behind the scenes such as updates to records submission and a revised field verification curriculum. Additionally, updates to the foundational training script are in progress. As industry technology and work practices evolve, the courses are frequently reviewed to keep pace. An early program update in 2021, for example, added hands-on automation training to the original field verification course.

The WJTA hydroblast credential is a two-part certification including proctored eLearning and instructor-led classroom and hands-on instruction. The blended learning style has proven effective for knowledge retention by reinforcing key terms and concepts in computer-based, classroom and hands-on formats.

Health and Safety Council’s live online proctoring system has been a major success for the WJTA training program, allowing WJTA’s Foundational Training eLearning module to be delivered anywhere in the country while assuring clients of the integrity of remote training delivery.

A train-the-trainer course earlier this year featured a new, expanded three-day format. The train-the-trainer structure takes candidates through the complete field verification course along with the processes and responsibilities of administering WJTA training and certification. Trainer candidates then perform field verification as a group exercise and are evaluated on established criteria to ensure they have a command of the material and a strong ability to deliver the course to trainees.

Newly approved trainers commented favorably on the program’s curriculum and structure, and several have already begun implementing the program within their organizations.

For more information, visit wjta.org or call (314) 241-1445.