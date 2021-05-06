Material-handling company recognizes women In warehousing

Things have certainly changed over the past few decades in regard to women entering the workforce, but the numbers are still particularly low in the material- handling industry. Less than 25 percent of employees in material handling are women, many of whom are in support positions. When it comes to sales, this percentage is even lower.

CE-DFW Warehouse Solutions of Grapevine, Texas, would like to recognize two of its key sales employees. Here are the personal accounts of these women, along with the challenges they've faced and their strategies to overcome and become success stories.

Jennifer Meyers, territory manager

Jennifer Meyers grew up as the youngest of five children and has always had a competitive drive. "My parents taught me at an early age that it does not matter who you are. If you work hard, the hard work will pay off," she said.

"I have always had the mindset that if someone else can do it, then I can do it as well. This is what has always pushed me out of my comfort zone and kept me striving to do more in my career. I have been with CE-DFW for seven years, and I am one of the first saleswomen to be hired in my position. CE-DFW took a chance on me, and I'm so glad they did. I feel very lucky because I love my job and going to work every day; it does not feel like work. I'm doing what I love."

When Meyers first started, there were challenges and growing pains, as she felt she needed to prove herself in the male-dominated workforce. "I wanted to show everyone that I am knowledgeable and capable of taking care of material-handling needs," Meyers said. "After a little time, those barriers were broken down, and I've been rewarded with some of the best working relationships.

Meyers has been awarded salesperson of the year five out of the past seven years. "I owe all my successes to my support system: my upper management team, our in-house staff and technicians," she said. "I could not have done this job without their combined support. They are the ones working diligently behind the scenes for our customers, and I'm grateful to be a part of this team."

CE-DFW customer Darren Nelson of Lennox International Inc. said, "Jennifer is very good at what she does. She is smart, stays on top of things and gets stuff done. We appreciate her very much here at Lennox, and have always been able to count on her when we need something taken care of quickly."

Amanda Vardeman Thomas, customer service sales

Amanda Vardeman Thomas' dad owned a salvage and recycling yard. As a result, she was exposed to parts and machinery from an early age. "My dad had a certain organic sales acumen that I observed, learned and adopted," she said.

After obtaining her MBA from Oklahoma State University, Thomas was interested in finding "anything other than a desk job," which is how she made her way into sales.

"I have nearly 20 years of experience in a variety of industries; I started out in paper, then real estate and now material handling. This job is by far my favorite. No two days are the same," she said.

About working for the company, Thomas said, "I am grateful for the opportunity to work for CE-DFW. Our owners, Brian Hoffmann and Bobby Barr, have been supportive since day one. Lonnie Boyd, vice president of sales, has been a mentor, helping to guide and equip me with the tools to succeed."

In Thomas' very first year on the job, she sold 167 forklift service contracts - the most of anyone in the company. "Much of this job is cold calling, relationship building and continuing to ask the customer for their business," she explained. "My goal when I walk in the door is to sell them something and share a laugh.

"With time, we will see more and more women entering this field. I even see many women as operators on forklifts. It shows you that we are versatile. With the right support, we can accomplish anything."

For more information, visit www.ce-dfw.com or call (817) 595-5995.