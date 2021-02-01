Marathon Pipe Line delivers important public safety grant in Kentucky

Marathon Pipe Line LLC (MPL) employees recently came together to provide a grant through the Marathon Petroleum Foundation that will allow Bath County, Kentucky, Emergency Management (BCEM) to purchase a new mobile command center.

MPL employees present a $22,000 check donation to Bath County Emergency Managementfor the purchase of a new mobile command center.

During past emergencies, Bath County had to rely on the availability of a neighboring county’s command center. On January 14, employees from MPL’s Owensboro, KY office presented BCEM with a check for $22,000.

“We are grateful to Marathon Petroleum and Marathon Pipe Line for this generous gift,” said Jason York, Director, Bath County Emergency Management. “This mobile command center will play a vital role in our ability to respond during man-made or natural disasters.”

At MPC, safety is a core value, which we demonstrate in our operations and by supporting first responders, government agencies and community-based organizations to increase the overall safety of the communities where we operate.

“We are grateful to Bath County Emergency Management for the services they provide, and glad the Marathon Petroleum Foundation can help provide equipment that we hope they never need to use,” said Ben Mischke, MPL Owensboro Area Manager. “But should the need arrive, this state-of-the-art vehicle will help emergency responders address any crisis situation quickly and safely.”