Marathon Oil launch program for innovative teachers

At Marathon Oil, unconventional thinking means constantly looking for new ways to solve problems and deliver results. As part of our investment in building stronger communities through education, we want to support teachers who are bringing this same unconventional thinking to the classroom.

That’s why we’ve created a grant program to recognize and reward outstanding and innovative educators across the country.

We invite teachers to apply or be nominated by members of their community to receive a grant to support the purchase of classroom resources, such as books, activity/lab materials and technology, or personal professional development.

Our hope is that, through this program, we’ll increase teacher retention by demonstrating support for the people who are responsible for developing our next generation of leaders, or unconventional thinkers. We also hope to encourage collaboration, by asking the winning teachers to share their innovative ideas with all the teachers who apply.

Applications will be judged based on the following criteria:

Demonstration of “Unconventional Thinking”

Alignment with Marathon Oil’s Values to: Collaborate

Take Ownership

Be Bold

Deliver Results Commitment to ensuring inclusive and equitable education for all students

Teachers in New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas are eligible to apply, with priority consideration given to teachers in Marathon Oil’s operating areas. Grants will be made payable to the winner’s school or school district, but will be designated for use by the winner and must adhere to any applicable school or district budget guidelines.

For more information on how to apply or nominate visit their website.