LyondellBasell makes a computer and a monetary donation to help Comp-U-Dopt close the digital divide

LyondellBasell joined forces with Comp-U-Dopt to close the digital divide with a donation of 445 computers and $22,500, supporting students across the Houston area as they start the fall semester virtually. The contribution is a demonstration of the LyondellBasell’s passion to support the communities where it operate and where its employees reside, which aligns with Comp-U-Dopt’s belief that every child deserves equal access to education and opportunity.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has spotlighted how deep the digital divide is right here in our own communities where many families do not have the resources they need, such as a reliable home computer,” said Anup Sharma, Senior Vice President, Global Business Services at LyondellBasell. “With distance learning being so vital right now, LyondellBasell recognizes the importance of doing our part to equip students with the fundamental tools needed to help advance their success.”

According to Comp-U-Dopt, more than 46% of low-income families lack access to a computer at home. LyondellBasell’s Information Technology department, along with its Houston Refinery, Bayport Complex, Channelview Complex, La Porte Complex and Matagorda Complex united to recover retired office computers in support of education. The computers have been reconditioned for students at Richey Elementary School in Pasadena ISD, where 65% of parents recently made the request for virtual learning.

Since March 18th the organization has distributed over 7,000 refurbished computers to families throughout the Greater Houston area with their Computer Drive-Thru. Comp-U-Dopt’s unique program model repairs and refurbishes computers, keeping them out of landfills and giving them a second life with a young learner for use at home. More than 80% of e-waste is sent to landfills producing 20 million pounds of e-waste annually and donations like LyondellBasell’s is one way to reduce the amount of e-waste entering landfills.

"At Comp-U-Dopt we know that this is more than just a computer for families - this is a gateway to a multitude of services that are needed more than ever,” said Colin Dempsey, Executive Director, Comp-U-Dopt. “On top of being a resource for distance learning, this is a tool for telehealth visits, job searches, and to apply for social assistance programs, like rent relief. This machine becomes a family device, and with an average household size of 3.5, this computer donation from LyondellBasell will impact over 1,200 people."

The work with Comp-U-Dopt is just one way LyondellBasell continues to make a positive contribution in support of students and families at Richey Elementary and Pasadena ISD. Employees hold an annual school supply drive and collect holiday food donations for the school. Last year, LyondellBasell donated more than $15,000 to Pasadena ISD in support of STEM education and other programs.

Comp-U-Dopt has several ways for volunteers to get involved and support the students across our community. They are currently seeking virtual, at-home volunteers to help staff upcoming telethons in both the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas. To help, volunteers simply need a cell phone and a computer with internet connection. Visit Comp-U-Dopt’s website to sign up or learn more information: https://www.compudopt.org/getinvolved.