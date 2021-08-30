LyondellBasell donates 300 computers and $375,000 to support education

LyondellBasell donated 300 computers to underserved students in three Houston-area school districts, including Pasadena, Galena Park, and La Porte.

The company’s donation took place at its Bayport Complex and will enable students and their families access to the tools and resources needed to thrive in a technology-driven society. This donation was made possible through our partnership with Comp-U-Dopt, an organization that facilitates education technology and digital literacy for students and disadvantaged families.

Additionally, LyondellBasell sites across the nation have collectively donated $375,000 to educational programs this year. Houston-area non-profit Comp-U-Dopt was one, and the other was DonorsChoose, an organization that helps communities fund classroom projects for U.S. public schools.

“Over the course of the last year, the COVID-19 pandemic vividly showed us how great the needs were in schools, not only with students, as we faced a technology gap with the push to digital learning, but with teachers also needing resources and support,” said Shawn Cullen, site manager, LyondellBasell Bayport Complex. “For over 50 years our site has been a good community neighbor. Through our company’s global citizenship program, Advancing Good, we continue to live out our commitment to support the students that will become tomorrow’s workforce, and the teachers who help them get there.”

LyondellBasell’s Advancing Good global citizenship program focuses on three key strategic focus areas - Advancing Our Communities, Our Planet and Tomorrow’s Workforce. As part of this program, LyondellBasell invested $200,000 in 2020 to provide critical resources to more than 800 schools across the country through DonorsChoose.

This investment helped with the unforeseen challenges and resource gaps caused by the pandemic. The funds supported about 1,200 grades k-12 classroom projects selected by LyondellBasell employees including 3D printers, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) kits, robotics, art supplies, books and much more. Also since 2020, LyondellBasell donated more than 2,000 pieces of hardware to Comp-U-Dot for students across the Greater-Houston area and provided $100,000 to purchase a critically needed box truck to help Comp-U-Dot deliver the computers and equipment directly to the communities that need them most.

In Houston, LyondellBasell supports education programming through University of Houston, San Jacinto College, local education foundations, Junior Achievement of Southwest Texas, The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation and more.For more information about how the company is making a difference globally, visit the Advancing Good page.