The incumbent worker training program at the LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology (CPET) at San Jacinto College hosted operator training for TPC Group in March.

TPC Group is a recognized global leader in producing value-added products derived from petrochemical raw materials such as C4 hydrocarbons, and a provider of critical infrastructure and logistics services along the Gulf Coast. It delivers a diverse range of quality products to chemical and petroleum-based companies worldwide. TPC Group’s employees are committed to safely making these products in a manner that is protective of the environment and respectful of the communities where it has operations. Integrity is stamped into everything it does — from the quality of chemicals it produces to the dependable services it provides.

LyondellBasell CPET partners with TPC Group for operator training Pictured from left to right are Eric Maddox, training specialist; Corey Sellers, operations day trainer; Quentin Carda Jones, North process operator; Joshua Nehlig, manufacturing performance and training director; Welton McCully, Jr., South process operator; Jorelys Brownlow, LMS Administrator; Erwin Gonzalez, South process operator, Gavin Colby, South Process Operator; Daniel Miller, North process operator; Damon Gauthreaux, Sr., training specialist; Erik Edwards, South process operator and Shawn Warnke, operations day trainer.

With an operating history of 75 years, TPC Group is the largest independent processor of crude C4 and a leader in North America across all its major product lines.

“We are proud of our training partnership with TPC Group,” said Jay Culver, CPET incumbent workforce training director. “At San Jac, we not only have a hand on the future of our industry, but on the present as well. These workers are quite literally the boots on the ground of the petrochemical trade, and we are honored to be their training partner.”

The purpose of the training was to provide operators with hands-on experience in a safe and controlled environment.

“Companies of our size often find it challenging to dedicate a large team to training or have access to out-of-service equipment for training purposes,” said Joshua Nehlig, TPC Group manufacturing performance and training director. “As I learned more about San Jac, I was truly impressed by the capabilities, equipment and the quality of instruction that was offered,” Nehlig said. “After having utilized CPET training several times now, we have evolved into a model that uses our own site personnel and subject matter experts — combined with San Jac faculty and facilities to offer the best training to our employees.”

The goal for incumbent worker training is to offer course packages to industry partners to assist in training their employees in areas where they may be lacking. San Jacinto College instructors, along with educational partners and industry experts, lead the curriculum for each course.

The building’s 35 labs, in addition to the 8,000 square-foot exterior glycol process unit and scaled model glass distillation plant, are all used for credited degree programs and are fully available for incumbent worker training based on the needs and desires of industry.

“Being able to see the inner workings of the distillation towers and the condensers was great. When you are in the field, you see them from the outside but don’t know what is going on inside,” said Quentin Carda Jones, TPC Group north process operator. “What CPET has set up here is a work of art. Being hands-on with the glass lab and seeing the vapors rise and condense down is amazing. I think anyone who is working in the industry should experience this.”

For more information, visit bit.ly/SanJacLYB or call (281) 476-1894.