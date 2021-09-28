LSU gets $4 million grant for clean chemical manufacturing project

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced the National Science Foundation (NSF) is awarding the Louisiana State University (LSU) a $3,999,960 grant to lead a project to determine the economic viability of CO2 Electrolyzers, a process which converts CO2 into the precursor chemicals used in items such as detergents, anti-freeze, and tennis shoes.

The project aims to improve the sustainability of the chemical manufacturing sector, one of America’s largest manufacturing sectors.

“Louisiana is paving the way to a more sustainable manufacturing future,” said Dr. Cassidy. “We have a process that pulls carbon to of the air and recycles it into everyday items. This grant gives LSU the tools to make that process economically viable.”

LSU is leading the project in partnership with the University of Delaware.